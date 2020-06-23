New Zealand tour of Bangladesh postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has confirmed that New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh has been postponed due to the concerns regarding coronavirus. New Zealand was slated to tour Bangladesh for two Tests, to be played in August-September.

"In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders," ESPNcricinfo quoted Chowdhury as saying. "Under these circumstances, the BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series," he added.

Chowdhury also thanked NZC for its understanding while admitting that the postponement will be 'hugely disappointing' for the fans. "We realize that this will be hugely disappointing for the players and officials of both teams, not to mention the fans of the two nations but I must thank NZC for its understanding and for recognising the rationale behind such a decision," he said. (ANI)