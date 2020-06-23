Left Menu
Drummond will exercise option, stay with Cavaliers

"I definitely will be in Cleveland." Drummond, who turns 27 in August, was an All-Star for the Pistons in 2015-16 and 2017-18 before being traded to Cleveland in February for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick. He averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks across eight games with the Cavaliers before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Center Andre Drummond said he will exercise his player option to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2020-21 season. Drummond's option is worth $28.75 million in the final season of a five-year, $127.2 million deal he signed with Detroit in July 2016.

He averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks across eight games with the Cavaliers before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. With Cleveland not involved in the NBA's restart plan, Drummond's season is over. He finished the campaign with averages of 17.7 points and 15.2 rebounds -- which led the league for the third straight season and the fourth time in five years -- across 57 games, the first 49 in Detroit. For his career, Drummond has averaged 14.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

