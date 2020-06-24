Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Green cleared to return after bowling ban

Sydney Thunder all-rounder Chris Green has been cleared to resume bowling after his action was found to be legal following biomechanical testing in Brisbane.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:23 IST
Chris Green cleared to return after bowling ban
All-rounder Chris Green (Photo/Sydney Thunder Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sydney Thunder all-rounder Chris Green has been cleared to resume bowling after his action was found to be legal following biomechanical testing in Brisbane. In January this year, Green was suspended from bowling due to an illegal bowling action by Cricket Australia (CA).

He was reported by umpires Nathan Johnstone, Mike Graham-Smith and third umpire Paul Wilson after the Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Thunder and Stars at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 2. Green was re-tested on June 16 at the National Cricket Centre under the supervision of Dr Luke Kelly, with his off-break and faster ball deliveries under review.

"The assessment revealed that his bowling action is now deemed legal, with all deliveries performed significantly below the allowable 15 degrees of elbow extension," Thunder said in a statement. "To have to sit on the sidelines and not be able to play or help the team was really difficult. But at the same time, it was also a big factor of my motivation to get back to playing as quickly as possible," Green said.

"I am very grateful for all the support from the Thunder and Cricket NSW coaches," he added. The 26-year-old is now eligible to bowl in all Cricket Australia competitions.

"I feel like I'm in peak physical condition, my batting is going really well and now I'm really excited to get back bowling competitively again," Green said. "I just can't wait to play again. I'm so excited to get back out on the field and repay the faith that has been shown in me the best way I know how - by putting out my best effort," he added.

Cricket NSW Pathways and Assistant Coach Anthony Clark worked with Green on his spin bowling. "Chris is an absolute pro. He worked really hard in training and full credit should go to him. I'm really glad that he's able to bowl again," Clark said.

Green has played 48 games for Thunder since signing a record-breaking six-year deal with the club, taking 33 wickets at an economy of 7.06 and scoring 351 runs at an average of 18.47. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks post weekly gains on upbeat data, Beijing's reforms

China stocks ended higher on Wednesday to close the shortened three-session week on a firmer note, as investors cheered improving data from key economies and Beijings latest reforms in its capital markets. Chinas stock market will be close...

Sisodia asks Amit Shah to scrap rule requiring COVID patient to visit govt facility for assessment

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention in scrapping the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment. Addr...

Govt relaxes manufacturing norms for PPE makers

The government has relaxed norms of having in-house testing for three kinds of Personal Protective Equipments PPEs to promote the supply of quality gears during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official order. The norms have b...

Maruti Suzuki rolls out loyalty rewards programme for customers

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said it has launched a loyalty rewards program for its customers. The loyalty programme Maruti Suzuki Rewards- will cover all passenger vehicle customers from Arena, Nexa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020