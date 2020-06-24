Day after being declared COVID-19 positive, Hafeez tests negative
Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after the PCB found him positive for the deadly virus. Hafeez and Wahab Riaz are among the 10 England-bound Pakistan players, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.PTI | Karachi | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:29 IST
Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after the PCB found him positive for the deadly virus. Hafeez and Wahab Riaz are among the 10 England-bound Pakistan players, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The team is due to leave for England on Sunday for a Test and T20 series in August.
On Wednesday, Hafeez took to twitter and clarified that he and his family members have tested negative and also posted the medical report to back his claim. "After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive (sic) Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe," Hafeez tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammed Hafeez
- Pakistan
- England
- Wahab Riaz
- Allah
ALSO READ
4 killed in fire at oil depot in Pakistan
Cricket-Pakistan add Younis, Mushtaq as coaches for England tour
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach for England tour
Pakistan's lockdown relaxation resulted in rise in coronavirus infection rate: WHO
India issues demarche to Pakistan High Commission over targeted demolition of Hindu community houses