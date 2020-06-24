Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka postponed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place next month, has been postponed," ICC tweeted.

Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury had said that New Zealand's tour to Bangladesh has been postponed due to the concerns regarding COVID-19. New Zealand was slated to tour Bangladesh for two Tests, to be played in August-September.

"In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Chowdhury as saying. "Under these circumstances, the BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series," he had added. (ANI)