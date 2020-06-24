The following are the top sports stories at 1700 hours: SPO-CRI-ICC-BOARD ICC Board Meet: Nomination process for next chairman is primary agenda By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Deliberation on the nomination process for its next chairman will top the agenda when the International Cricket Council's all-powerful Board converges via video-conference on Thursday. SPO-CRI-VIRUS-LD HAFEEZ Day after being declared COVID-19 positive, Hafeez tests negative Karachi, Jun 24 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after the PCB found him positive for the deadly virus ahead of the team's much-anticipated tour of England.

SPO-CRI-LYON Lyon rates India-Oz series at par with Ashes, says keen to avenge 2018-19 loss Melbourne, Jun 24 (PTI) Star Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday said that a Test series against India is equivalent to the Ashes and come December, their team will be come out all guns blazing to avenge the series defeat of 2018-19. SPO-CRI-ASIA-PCB Asia Cup will go ahead in either Sri Lanka or UAE: PCB CEO Karachi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Asia Cup will go ahead as scheduled later this year in either Sri Lanka or the UAE, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan has asserted.

SPO-CRI-SHAKIB Regret casual attitude that led to my ban: Shakib New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan deeply regrets his "silly mistake" of not reporting a corrupt approach by an Indian bookie to the ICC, leading to his one year suspension from the game. SPO-VIRUS-SAMARESH Shooter Jung spreading awareness about COVID after beating it in his "house-turned-hospital" By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Champion shooter Samaresh Jung's fairly big house became his mini-hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 along with five of his family members.

SPO-KARATE-KAI-DERECOGNITION World Karate Federation provisionally de-recognises KAI New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The World Karate Federation (WKF) has provisionally de-recognised the Karate Association of India with immediate effect for infighting and violating the world body's statutes during its elections last year. SPO-CHESS-VAISHALI India's Vaishali qualifies for Speed Chess Championship GP; joins Humpy, Harika Chennai, Jun 24 (PTI) India's International Master R Vaishali has qualified for the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess Championship Grand Prix which begins later on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-ARCHER-ECB Archer to undergo second COVID test before joining England squad London, Jun 24 (PTI) England fast bowler Jofra Archer will undergo a second round of COVID-19 Test before joining the national team's training camp in Southampton on Thursday. SPO-IOA-STUDY Sporting community favours resumption in IOA study, Batra says disappointed with low response New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) India's sporting community, including athletes, favours a resumption of training as soon as the COVID-19 lockdown ends completely, according to a survey conducted by the Indian Olympic Association which said it was disappointing that many stakeholders did not contribute to the exercise.

SPO-CRI-BANGLA-TOUR-ICC Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to COVID-19: ICC Dubai, Jun 24 (PTI) The Bangladesh cricket team's tour of Sri Lanka next month was on Wednesday postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on international sports schedules worldwide..