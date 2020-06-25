Report: Spurs sign C Tyler Zeller for rest of season

After losing LaMarcus Aldridge to a shoulder injury, the San Antonio Spurs have reportedly signed 7-footer Tyler Zeller for the rest of the season. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported the signing on Wednesday.

Zeller, 30, last played with the Memphis Grizzlies for four games at the end of the 2018-19 season. He has played for six teams in six seasons, averaging 7.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 412 games (166 starts) with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Grizzlies.

The Spurs are one of 22 teams scheduled to report next month to the Disney campus near Orlando, Fla. San Antonio is one of four teams -- Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings -- separated by a half-game in the race for ninth place and a potential play-in game in the Western Conference. The Spurs have made the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons, tied with the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers (1949-50 to 1970-71) for the longest streak in NBA history.

Aldridge underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder on April 24. The seven-time All-Star is expected to be fully cleared for all basketball activities prior to the team's training camp to start the 2020-21 season. --Field Level Media