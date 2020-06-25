Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ngakia among trio of West Ham departures

West Ham United's 19-year-old defender Jeremy Ngakia will leave the club at the end of the month after rejecting a "significantly improved" new contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:33 IST
Soccer-Ngakia among trio of West Ham departures

West Ham United's 19-year-old defender Jeremy Ngakia will leave the club at the end of the month after rejecting a "significantly improved" new contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Argentine defender Pablo Zabaleta, 35, and Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez, 34, will also depart when their contracts expire on June 30.

Academy graduate Ngakia, who debuted for West Ham in a 2–0 defeat by Liverpool in January, has made five starts for David Moyes' side this year and was on the path to becoming a regular first-team member. "Jeremy was offered significantly improved terms to reward his breakthrough into the first-team squad this year, along with further contractual enhancements linked to his future progress and success," West Ham said in a statement.

"However, the player and his representatives declined to accept any of the offers, and also turned down a short-term extension until the end of the current season." Zabaleta, who has made 80 appearances for West Ham since arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2017, will depart after three seasons, with an injury preventing him from signing a short-term extension until this season's end.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Humanly impossible to analyse global data on COVID-19 without AI: Justice Prathiba Singh

There is no humanly possible way to analyse the global data emanating from the COVID-19 virus without the use of Artificial Intelligence AI which can be an efficient tool in finding a fast and effective solution to the unprecedented pandemi...

Always wanted to show strong, independent women through cinema: Anushka Sharma on ‘Bulbbul’

Actor Anushka Sharma says as a producer she will continue to champion stories like Bulbbul that show strong and independent women on the screen. Bulbbul, which started streaming on Netflix from June 24, is Anushka and brother Karnesh Ssharm...

Four of family, domestic worker killed in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Four members of a family and a domestic worker were killed by unidentified men at Kairon village here in the early hours of Thursday, police said. Brij Lal 55, his son Bunty 25, two daughters-in-law Amandeep Kaur 24 and Jaspreet Kaur 28, an...

Google introduces new features for small businesses to go digital

Google India on Thursday announced a slew of new products and initiatives for small enterprises to help them to recover and rebuild their business amid the COVID-19 pandemic by going digital. It has launched Grow with Google Small Busine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020