Elliott sued by pool cleaner over alleged dog attack

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was named in a lawsuit after his three dogs allegedly attacked a pool cleaner in March. The pool cleaner is seeking damages of at least $200,000 but no greater than $1 million after she alleges that the animals bit her multiple times at Elliott's residence in Frisco, Texas, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

The woman claims Elliott's Rottweiler bit her arm and dragged her before his two bulldogs attacked her legs. She said she was taken to the emergency room in "immense pain" and required surgery on her forearm two weeks after the alleged incident. A Frisco Police Department spokesperson told TMZ that they did receive a call about an alleged attack on the date mentioned in the lawsuit, but no charges were filed in the case.

"Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and (he) intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit," Frank Salzano, Elliott's attorney, told TMZ. Elliott, 24, said Wednesday in a Twitch interview with Scooter Magruder that he is feeling "normal" as he battles the coronavirus, but he is still not ready to resume workouts.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Elliott led the NFL in rushing yardage as a rookie in 2016 and again in 2018. Last season, he finished with 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns on 301 carries, and he added 54 catches for 420 yards and two scores. --Field Level Media