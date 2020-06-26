Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elliott sued by pool cleaner over alleged dog attack

The pool cleaner is seeking damages of at least $200,000 but no greater than $1 million after she alleges that the animals bit her multiple times at Elliott's residence in Frisco, Texas, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The woman claims Elliott's Rottweiler bit her arm and dragged her before his two bulldogs attacked her legs.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:24 IST
Elliott sued by pool cleaner over alleged dog attack

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was named in a lawsuit after his three dogs allegedly attacked a pool cleaner in March. The pool cleaner is seeking damages of at least $200,000 but no greater than $1 million after she alleges that the animals bit her multiple times at Elliott's residence in Frisco, Texas, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

The woman claims Elliott's Rottweiler bit her arm and dragged her before his two bulldogs attacked her legs. She said she was taken to the emergency room in "immense pain" and required surgery on her forearm two weeks after the alleged incident. A Frisco Police Department spokesperson told TMZ that they did receive a call about an alleged attack on the date mentioned in the lawsuit, but no charges were filed in the case.

"Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and (he) intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit," Frank Salzano, Elliott's attorney, told TMZ. Elliott, 24, said Wednesday in a Twitch interview with Scooter Magruder that he is feeling "normal" as he battles the coronavirus, but he is still not ready to resume workouts.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Elliott led the NFL in rushing yardage as a rookie in 2016 and again in 2018. Last season, he finished with 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns on 301 carries, and he added 54 catches for 420 yards and two scores. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan fires 5 officials over pilot licenses scandal

Pakistans aviation authorities on Friday fired five officials implicated in a scandal over licenses obtained by pilots who had had others take their exams, the latest in shocking revelations following last months Airbus A320 crash in Karach...

France reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases, a first since end-May

France reported more than 1,500 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases on Friday, a spike unseen since May 30, while the number of additional fatalities linked to the virus rose by the highest amount in three days.French health authorities s...

Assam flood situation worsens; one more dead, over 2.53 lakh people affected

Flood waters entered 16 districts of Assam on Friday, affecting over 2.53 lakh people, while the death toll due to the deluge rose to 16 after one more person died, officials said. Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district in the state, follow...

FACTBOX-African-Americans whose deaths inspired wave of protests

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month has spawned a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States, while focusing new attention on other cases involving violence agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020