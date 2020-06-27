Left Menu
Development News Edition

Best part about Rahul Dravid is he understands player's psychology: Cheteshwar Pujara

India middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara heaped praises on former batsman Rahul Dravid and said he is an "inspiration" who understand player's psychology very well.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 14:28 IST
Best part about Rahul Dravid is he understands player's psychology: Cheteshwar Pujara
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. Image Credit: ANI

India middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara heaped praises on former batsman Rahul Dravid and said he is an "inspiration" who understand player's psychology very well. Dravid has been heading the operations at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Bengaluru and devoting his time to the next generation of cricketers.

"The best part about Rahul bhai has been that he understands a player's psychology. I was lucky that I had him around when I started playing cricket. He had already gone through so many things in his journey, so he was able to tell me what I could expect, in a way," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pujara as saying. The 32-year-old is widely regarded as the successor of Dravid due to his similar batting style and scoring runs in difficult situations.

In his illustrious international career, Dravid amassed 13288 runs in 164 Tests and 10889 runs in 344 ODIs. He also captained India in 79 ODIs, winning 42 of them, which includes the world record of 14 successive wins while chasing. "He helped me understand when I was young that it is not all about technique. As a young cricketer you might want to focus on technique a lot, but eventually I realised - yes, you need technique, but there are other aspects as well," the right-handed batsman said.

Pujara, who has played 77 Tests and scored 5840 runs with an average of 48.66, thanked Dravid for his guidance on how to switch off from the cricket. He has smashed 18 tons and 25 fifties in the longest format of the game. He has played five ODIs so far for Men in Blue.

"There is one other thing I will be thankful to him for. He helped me understand the importance of switching off from cricket. I had the same thought, more or less, but when I spoke to him, it gave me a lot of clarity about it and I was sure of what I needed to do. I also saw in county cricket how they keep personal and professional lives separate. I value that advice a lot. Many people consider me to be focused. Yes, I am focused, But I also know when to switch off. There is life beyond cricket," he said. "I cannot say in one line what Rahul bhai means to me. He has always been an inspiration, and will remain one," Pujara added.

According to the current playing schedule of the Indian team, Pujara will be seen in action against Australia in the four-match Test series later this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Over 90% of sellers back on platform, seeing huge traction in new sign-ups from MSMEs: Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Saturday said it has enabled more than 90 percent of its sellers to resume business on the platform since April. Also, the e-commerce major noted that it has seen a 125 percent increase in new sellers signing up on...

Sunday election in Poland a test for president and populism

Polands right-wing president, Andrzej Duda, is fighting for a second term in an election Sunday that will test whether he was helped by a campaign that depicted LGBT rights as a dangerous ideology and a unconventional last-minute reception ...

Gujarat: Five former Congress MLAs join BJP

Five former Congress MLAs from Gujarat, out of the total eight who had resigned as legislators in March and June- ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections- joined the BJP on Saturday. Former Congress MLAs Jitu Chaudhary, Pradyumnasinh Jadeja, J V...

Common childhood vaccine might prevent severe complications of COVID-19, scientists say

Vaccines such as those used against measles may prevent severe lung inflammation associated with COVID-19, according to a study that may lead to a new strategy to protect the vulnerable from the pandemic. The research, published in the jour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020