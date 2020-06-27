The following are the top sports stories at 1700 hours: SPO-CRI-PUJARA-DRAVID Dravid taught me importance of switching off from cricket: Pujara New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) India's Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara cannot describe in words the influence that Rahul Dravid has had on his life but says he will always remain grateful to him for teaching the importance of switching off from cricket. SPO-CRI-ENG-VIRDI England's spin prospect Virdi eyeing a Test spot in WI series Southampton, Jun 27 (PTI) He might not have experience on his side but young off-spinner Amar Virdi remains confident of cutting through the competition and earning a place in England team for the three-Test series against the West Indies beginning on July 8.

SPO-TT-INITIATIVE India's top TT players raise funds to help fraternity members amid coronavirus crisis New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) India's leading players Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan are close to raising Rs 10 lakh, aimed at helping at least 100 people in the table tennis ecosystem amid the coronavirus crisis. SPO-SQUASH-MANGAONKAR India squash player Mahesh Mangaonkar working with Finland team amid lockdown Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) With activities suspended on the professional squash tour suspended until at least August 15, India player Mahesh Mangaonkar has shifted base to Helsinki, where he is working with the Finland national team. SPO-CRI-ROSE-THOMAS Thomas looks overweight to me: Franklyn Rose Kingston, Jun 27 (PTI) West Indies speedster Oshane Thomas is "overweight" and needs to work harder on his fitness to maintain pace and prolong his international career, feels former pacer Franklyn Rose.

SPO-MALHOTRA-MINISTRY-NSFS NSFs De-recognition: Malhotra requests Rijiju to appoint AG and appeal in Delhi High Court, SC New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Worried about the de-recognition of 54 National Sports Federations a year before the Olympics, All India Council of Sports president VK Malhotra has requested the Sports Ministry to appoint the Attorney General and immediately appeal in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. SPO-ARCHERY-WEDDING Social distancing tops menu on Deepika-Atanu's D-Day Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) Masks, sanitisers and strict social distancing measures would be in place when top Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das tie the knot at Morabadi in Ranchi on Tuesday.