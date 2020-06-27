Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 17:05 IST
The following are the top sports stories at 1700 hours: SPO-CRI-PUJARA-DRAVID Dravid taught me importance of switching off from cricket: Pujara New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) India's Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara cannot describe in words the influence that Rahul Dravid has had on his life but says he will always remain grateful to him for teaching the importance of switching off from cricket. SPO-CRI-ENG-VIRDI England's spin prospect Virdi eyeing a Test spot in WI series Southampton, Jun 27 (PTI) He might not have experience on his side but young off-spinner Amar Virdi remains confident of cutting through the competition and earning a place in England team for the three-Test series against the West Indies beginning on July 8.

SPO-TT-INITIATIVE India's top TT players raise funds to help fraternity members amid coronavirus crisis New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) India's leading players Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan are close to raising Rs 10 lakh, aimed at helping at least 100 people in the table tennis ecosystem amid the coronavirus crisis. SPO-SQUASH-MANGAONKAR India squash player Mahesh Mangaonkar working with Finland team amid lockdown Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) With activities suspended on the professional squash tour suspended until at least August 15, India player Mahesh Mangaonkar has shifted base to Helsinki, where he is working with the Finland national team. SPO-CRI-ROSE-THOMAS Thomas looks overweight to me: Franklyn Rose Kingston, Jun 27 (PTI) West Indies speedster Oshane Thomas is "overweight" and needs to work harder on his fitness to maintain pace and prolong his international career, feels former pacer Franklyn Rose.

SPO-MALHOTRA-MINISTRY-NSFS NSFs De-recognition: Malhotra requests Rijiju to appoint AG and appeal in Delhi High Court, SC New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Worried about the de-recognition of 54 National Sports Federations a year before the Olympics, All India Council of Sports president VK Malhotra has requested the Sports Ministry to appoint the Attorney General and immediately appeal in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. SPO-ARCHERY-WEDDING Social distancing tops menu on Deepika-Atanu's D-Day Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) Masks, sanitisers and strict social distancing measures would be in place when top Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das tie the knot at Morabadi in Ranchi on Tuesday.

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

CBI files charge sheet in 3-yr-old Nagaur violence case

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against 24 people in connection with the three-year old violence in Sanwrad village of Rajasthans Nagaur district following the encounter killing of alleged criminal Anandpal Singh, officials said Saturday. ...

UK ready to quit EU on 'Australia terms' if no Brexit deal, PM Johnson says

Britain will be ready to sever ties with the European Union on Australia terms if no deal on its future relationship with the bloc is reached, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday.Britain l...

Locust menace in several UP districts

Swarms of locusts have invaded several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Deoria, in the past 48 hours and attacked trees and crops, officials said Saturday, adding authorities were taking steps to either chase them away or kill them. Th...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Sri Venkateswara Temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayer at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple at Tirumala Hill, Tirupati of Chittoor district on Saturday.Chouhan was accompanied by his family members. The temple administration a...
