AIFF course for Indian coach educators concludes with online session on futsal

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) organised a week-long refresher course via video conferencing for coach educators across the country, which concluded on Saturday with a session titled "Advantages of Futsal over Football" conducted by AFC Futsal Coach Educator Chiew Chun Yong.

AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) organised a week-long refresher course via video conferencing for coach educators across the country, which concluded on Saturday with a session titled "Advantages of Futsal over Football" conducted by AFC Futsal Coach Educator Chiew Chun Yong. It covered various aspects of futsal and how it can even help to expand the potential in football players.

He detailed how futsal is an ideal medium for developing technical and tactical skills in players, along with football intelligence due to it being played at a higher speed and having constant transitions, with players having lesser space and time, getting more touches on the ball and having to both defend and attack constantly. With the help of multiple video examples, Yong explained the main movements, skills and tactics that feature in futsal and also answered questions from the participants.

The session was attended by AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru, Head of coach education Savio Madeira, along with 17 Indian coach instructors - Gumpe Rime, Parthasarthy Tulasi, Caetano Pinho, Jeddy Almeida, Richard Hood, John Kenneth Raj, Joshua Vaz, Uttam Singh Negi, Shakti Chauhan, Pradhyum Reddy, Dinesh Nair, Goutam Ghosh, Thomas Joseph, Bijish Ben, Shekhar Kerkar, Sajid Dar and Mariano Dias. "I appreciate Yong giving his time and thank him for sharing his expertise and experience with us. I have no doubt that futsal can help develop football players in various aspects and add another dimension," Doru said.

"On behalf of the All India Football Federation, I thank Yong for accepting our invitation and conducting this session for our learning. I would also like to thank the coach educators for their participation in this program over the last six days. Let us make the most of the knowledge we have gained and keep moving forward together," Medeira said. (ANI)

