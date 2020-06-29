Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Winning FA Cup would be ideal preparation for Real clash: Guardiola

Manchester City's slim hopes of retaining their Premier League crown have gone but they still have two trophies in their crosshairs, manager Pep Guardiola said after the club reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 08:17 IST
Soccer-Winning FA Cup would be ideal preparation for Real clash: Guardiola

Manchester City's slim hopes of retaining their Premier League crown have gone but they still have two trophies in their crosshairs, manager Pep Guardiola said after the club reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. As well as the Cup, City are also still in the hunt for the Champions League title and hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid from the away leg of their last 16 clash in February before the competition was suspended due to COVID-19.

Europe's elite club competition will be completed with an eight-team mini-tournament held in Lisbon in August. The FA Cup semis will be held on July 18-19 and the final is scheduled for Aug. 1. "We have two competitions we can win," Guardiola told reporters on Sunday.

"It will be good to arrive against Real Madrid in the best condition. To win this title would be the best way to prepare for Madrid." Guardiola also said he was pleased with City's response after last week's 2-1 defeat at Chelsea handed Liverpool the Premier League title.

"We're delighted after the defeat against Chelsea to be in London again at Wembley to play against Arsenal in the semi-final to try to reach the final of the FA Cup," he added. "Always it's an incredible trophy and it gives us an extra bonus."

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months

Australias second most populous state said on Monday it is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new coronavirus infections in more than two months.While many states and...

West Indies players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' logo during Test series against England

The West Indies cricketers will sport a Black Lives Matter logo on the collars of their shirts during the upcoming three-Test series against England to protest against racism in sports. Skipper Jason Holder, who has voiced his support to th...

Dissident says CCP pays off Vatican $2 billion annually for its silence on Chinese atrocities

Exiled Chinese dissident Guo Wengei has revealed that the Chinese Communist Party CCP allocates USD two billion every year to pay off the Vatican for its silence concerning atrocities by Beijing. In an interview on The War Room on June 20, ...

India sees spike of 19,459 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 5,48,318

India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the country stands at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020