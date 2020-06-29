Left Menu
West Indies players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' logo on shirts to show solidarity

West Indies players will wear a 'Black Lives Matter' emblem on the collars of their shirts during the Test series against England to show solidarity and help raise awareness regarding equality.

Updated: 29-06-2020
Cricket West Indies logo. . Image Credit: ANI

West Indies players will wear a 'Black Lives Matter' emblem on the collars of their shirts during the Test series against England to show solidarity and help raise awareness regarding equality. "We believe we have a duty to show solidarity and also to help raise awareness," ESPNcricinfo quoted skipper Jason Holder as saying.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given permission and the logo used will be that worn on the shirts of all 20 Premier League football clubs since the sport's restart earlier this month. It was designed by Alisha Hosannah, partner of Watford captain Troy Deeney, ESPNcricinfo reported. "This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team. We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality," Holder added.

"As a group of young men, we know of the rich and diverse history of West Indies cricket and we know we are guardians of the great game for the generation to come. We did not take our decision lightly. We know what it is for people to make judgments because of the colour of our skin, so we know what it feels like, this goes beyond the boundary. There must be equality and there must be unity. Until we get that as people, we cannot stop," he added. A three-match Test series between England and West Indies will mark international cricket's resumption next month. The first Test between both the teams will begin on July 8. (ANI)

