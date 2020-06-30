Left Menu
Development News Edition

VanVleet loathes NBA restart timing

That was part of my decision. "But if the league, or more of my guys would have come together and said we didn't want to play, I would have sat out as well. We have had really good discussions and meetings. "I think you saw what Adam [commissioner Silver] said on the league level.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 01:37 IST
VanVleet loathes NBA restart timing

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is already in Florida with the rest of his Toronto teammates, and he knows the time to take a stand and counter the NBA plan to restart the 2019-20 regular season has passed. His opinion on the matter hasn't changed.

"It sucks," VanVleet said in a conference call Monday of his choice to return to the court during a pandemic and a fight for social justice. "It's terrible timing. But that's been 2020 for us. We all know the right thing to do is to not play, to take a stand. Morally, yes, that makes sense. But life goes on. We're all young, Black guys. None of us want to give any money back. I don't think that we should. I think that money can be used in a number of different ways. "This is not going to end this summer regardless, or over the next couple of months. This issue, racial injustice, social injustice, police brutality, all these things are not ending anytime soon. Our fight was long term. That was part of my decision.

"But if the league, or more of my guys would have come together and said we didn't want to play, I would have sat out as well. I wouldn't have even fought it. I think most of us decided to play. It's something we'll have to live with. I trust that my heart's in the right place and I'm doing enough to make change." The Raptors have been in Florida, training at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, as the rest of the NBA prepares to convene in Orlando by July 9.

Raptors team president Masai Ujiri is the only Black team president in the NBA. He said it's not lost on him, his players or peers what hangs in the balance in the coming weeks. "First of all, this is a really interesting time," Ujiri said. "Black lives do matter, and we're going really going to use this platform, I think. It's continuous right? This is something that I don't think is going to stop. Because, so there's so much, so, so much to be addressed. We have had really good discussions and meetings.

"I think you saw what Adam [commissioner Silver] said on the league level. I think that's, that's first and foremost of what the league would do. I think we're concentrating on a few things. What does the NBA do long term, in terms of what resources are they going to put into this? I think there's the discussion of Black executives and Black positions in the NBA. And then there's a discussion of how you use the campus at Orlando, to really show the world that we can be a voice, [that the] players can be a voice." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. criticized over top anti-trafficking ranking despite failings

By Christine Murray June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The United States has undermined its credibility in the global drive to end human trafficking by giving itself top marks in its annual report on the crime despite dwindling prosecutio...

Health News Roundup: 'No excuse' for countries that fail in contact tracing; U.S. health official says of Americans ignoring and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. No excuse for countries that fail in contact tracing, WHOs Tedros saysTracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,...

Trump posts video of couple brandishing guns towards protesters

President Donald Trump, again accentuating racial tensions in America, on Monday posted a video showing a Missouri couple brandishing guns towards protesters who were calling for police reforms. Without comment, Trump retweeted an ABC News ...

UK imposes lockdown on city of Leicester to curb COVID-19 outbreak

The British government on Monday imposed a lockdown on the city of Leicester, which has a much higher COVID-19 infection rate than anywhere else in the country, in its first major attempt to curb an outbreak with local rather than national ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020