Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former presidents, celebrities tip caps to Negro Leagues

But with baseball out of action because of the coronavirus pandemic, a virtual celebration continued on Monday, with the nation's four living former presidents and a number of dignitaries posting videos or issuing statements to mark the occasion. The idea was the brainchild of Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., who asked dignitaries and fans alike to submit their messages on Twitter or through the TippingYourCap.com website.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 02:45 IST
Former presidents, celebrities tip caps to Negro Leagues

The 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues was to have been commemorated over the weekend in MLB ballparks. But with baseball out of action because of the coronavirus pandemic, a virtual celebration continued on Monday, with the nation's four living former presidents and a number of dignitaries posting videos or issuing statements to mark the occasion.

The idea was the brainchild of Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., who asked dignitaries and fans alike to submit their messages on Twitter or through the TippingYourCap.com website. "Today I'm tipping my hat to all the giants in the Negro Leagues, from Satchel Paige to (women's player) Toni Stone and so many others," former President Barack Obama said in a video as he tipped the cap of his team, the Chicago White Sox. "Their brave example, first set 100 years ago, changed America's pastime for the better -- opening it up for new generations of players and fans alike."

President Jimmy Carter, 95, is the only former president to remember when Jackie Robinson broke the baseball color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Bill Clinton and George Bush were born in 1946, and Obama in 1961. "I've been a baseball fan all of my life, and the Negro Leagues are an important part of the sport's history. ... I tip my cap to the pioneers who showed the world that black players belong in America's game," Carter said Monday.

A number of dignitaries -- including MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, NBA legends Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, retired shortstops Ozzie Smith and Derek Jeter, broadcaster Bob Costas and Robinson's family -- submitted videos or photos with a tip of the cap. The response delighted Kendrick.

"That alone validates this project," Kendrick said per MLB.com. "In many ways, it validates the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Naturally, we feel that is a coup. It's the ultimate show of respect of what this museum represents, not only here in Kansas City, but to our nation." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico talking to China, AstraZeneca on coronavirus vaccine -official

Mexico is in talks with the Chinese government and private Chinese laboratories, as well as the University of Oxford and company AstraZeneca about running trials for experimental COVID-19 vaccines, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. ...

U.S. begins to pare back Hong Kong's special status

The United States began eliminating Hong Kongs special status under U.S. law on Monday, halting defense exports and restricting the territorys access to high technology products as China prepares new Hong Kong security legislation.The U.S. ...

COVID-19 impact: Finance Commission discusses new tools for education

The Finance Commission on Monday discussed the impact of the new tools of education including online classes and use of other technology amid the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was called to discuss the impact of the new tools of pedagog...

Soccer-Derby player Wisdom recovering in hospital from stabbing

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is currently in hospital after being stabbed during a robbery in Liverpool, the English second-tier club said on Monday. Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery. He sustained ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020