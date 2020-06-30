Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Benfica coach Lage offers resignation - club president

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has said that coach Bruno Lage offered his resignation after the team continued their dismal recent run with a 2-0 defeat at Maritimo on Monday.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:57 IST
Soccer-Benfica coach Lage offers resignation - club president

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has said that coach Bruno Lage offered his resignation after the team continued their dismal recent run with a 2-0 defeat at Maritimo on Monday. "Our coach came to me at the end of the game and said with great dignity: 'President, I am putting myself at your disposal because I understand that things are not good for Benfica,'" Vieira told reporters.

"'At the moment, the situation is untenable because it seems that everyone wants me to leave. From tomorrow, (Tuesday) I won't be Benfica's coach any more,'" Vieira quoted Lage as saying. Vieira, who did not take questions, did not confirm that he had accepted the resignation and there was no further comment from the club. Lage himself gave a separate post-match interview but did not mention that he was resigning.

Benfica, second in the table, have won only one of their five games since the Primeira Liga restarted after the coronavirus stoppage and have dropped six points behind leaders and arch-rivals Porto. They suffered a shock 4-3 home defeat by Santa Clara in their previous match. Lage replaced Rui Vitoria as coach in January last year. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC indicates to extend time granted to public to give suggestions for EIA 2020

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday indicated that it might extend the time granted to the general public to give their suggestions for the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment EIA 2020. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice P...

Cineworld delays U.S., UK cinema reopenings to end of July

Cineworld on Tuesday delayed the reopening of its cinemas in the United States and Britain until the end of July, citing changes to the release schedules for some of the big summer movies.The UK-based company had previously expected to star...

China "strongly concerned" over India's decision to ban Chinese apps

China on Tuesday expressed concerns over Indias decision to ban 59 apps developed by Chinese firms and stressed that New Delhi has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese. In first reaction a...

Serious coronavirus-linked condition hit 285 US children

At least 285 US children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown, two new studies suggest. The papers, published online M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020