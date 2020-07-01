Bucks set NBA 2K League's single-game scoring record

The NBA 2K League's single-game scoring record lasted just over two weeks, as Bucks Gaming established a new mark Tuesday in a 110-55 rout of Celtics Crossover Gaming. The Bucks closed out a two-game sweep of the best-of-three series with a 78-64 victory over the Celtics, who remain the league's only winless team.

First-place Raptors Uprising GC had set the single-game scoring record with a 109-51 blowout of the Celtics on June 12. In other action Tuesday night, Magic Gaming came from behind to top 76ers GC 2-1, Jazz Gaming rallied past Hawks Talon GC 2-1, and Wizards District Gaming edged Cavs Legion GC 2-1.

Each NBA 2K League match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings. The wins for the Bucks and Wizards came in "cash matches," a set of 23 matches to be played through July 10, with teams vying for a total of $60,000 in bonus prize money.

Every club will participate in two cash matches. The winner of each of the 23 designated matches will get $2,500, and the team with the highest scoring average in its two designated matches will get an extra $2,500. The full list of cash matches:

Monday -- Heat Check Gaming def. Raptors Uprising GC 2-0 Tuesday -- Wizards District Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC 2-1

Tuesday -- Bucks Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-0 Wednesday -- Wizards District Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming

Wednesday -- Blazer5 Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming Wednesday -- Gen.G Tigers vs. Heat Check Gaming

Wednesday -- Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Hornets Venom GT Thursday -- Lakers Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

Thursday -- Raptors Uprising GC vs. Gen.G Tigers July 7 -- Mavs Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

July 7 -- 76ers GC vs. Lakers Gaming July 7 -- NetsGC vs. Bucks Gaming

July 7- Magic Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC July 8 -- Kings Guard Gaming vs. Pistons GT

July 8 -- Knicks Gaming vs. 76ers GC July 8 -- Hornets Venom GT vs. T-Wolves Gaming

July 8 -- Pacers Gaming vs. NetsGC July 9 -- T-Wolves Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

July 9 -- Grizz Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming July 10 -- Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

July 10 -- Pistons GT vs. Magic Gaming July 10 -- Jazz Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC

July 10 -- Hawks Talon GC vs. Kings Guard Gaming Reginald "Regg" Nash poured in 54 points and handed out 10 assists for the Bucks in their record-setting win, and teammate Aaron "Arooks" Rookwood scored 30 points. Albano "oFAB" Thomallari led the Celtics with 26 points.

Reg put up 43 points in the second game, when the Bucks got 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Tyler "Plondo" Lay. oFAB's 43 points weren't enough for the Celtics. The 76ers opened with an 86-61 win over the Magic thanks to a triple-double from Christopher "BreadwinnerLA" Lafanette, who had 21 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals. Ethan "Radiant" White contributed 23 points and eight assists for the 76ers. The Magic had two players post double-doubles, Brendan "Reizey" Hill (27 points, 10 assists) and Robert "May" May (16 points, 19 rebounds).

The Magic rebounded for an 80-64 victory in the second game. Reizey produced 37 points and 11 assists, and May had 14 points and 19 rebounds. Radiant scored 35 points in the defeat. Reizey amassed 44 points and eight assists, and May logged 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists as the Magic claimed the finale 80-62. Radiant finished with 33 points.

The Wizards rolled to a 74-50 victory over the Cavs in their series opener. John "JBM" Mascone scored 21 points for the Wizards, who got double-doubles from Ryan "Dayfri" Conger (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Manuel "Newdini" Newman II (11 points, 12 rebounds). William "Strainer" Morales topped the Cavs with 26 points. The Cavs extended the match with a 72-56 win behind 37 points and 11 assists from Strainer. JBM topped the Wizards with 25 points.

JBM's 26 points led the Wizards to a series-clinching, 78-54 victory. Dayfri added 17 points and 17 rebounds. Strainer and Frederick "Doza" Mendoza each scored 17 points for the Cavs. The Hawks jumped on top of the Jazz with a 70-61 win. Levi "Lee" Lamb scored 26 points for the Hawks, Mykel "Kel" Wilson had 21 points, and Michael "BP" Diaz-Cruz notched 10 points and 13 assists. Shaka "Yeah I Compete" Browne paced the Jazz with 17 points, and Kimanni "Splashy" Ingram had 13 points and 12 assists.

The Jazz started their comeback with a 78-58 decision. Splashy managed 32 points and eight assists, and teammate Spencer "Ria" Wyman logged 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kel scored 22 points for the Hawks, and BP had 18 points and 11 assists. Splashy's 23 points and eight assists guided the Jazz to a 75-53 victory in Game 3. Ria produced 10 points and 14 rebounds. BP and Kel each had 21 points for the Hawks.

"Going into this game, we knew Jazz Gaming was a very talented team, and we are disappointed that we could not find a way to come away with the victory after winning the first game of the series," Hawks Talon coach Wesley Acuff said in a statement. Week 8 will continue Wednesday with four matches:

--Jazz Gaming vs. Wizards District Gaming --Mavs Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

--Heat Check Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai --Hornets Venom Gt vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage 1. Raptors Uprising GC, 11-0

T2. Jazz Gaming, 8-1 T2. Wizards District Gaming, 8-1

4. Mavs Gaming, 8-3 T5. Hornets Venom GT, 7-3

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 7-3 T5. Warriors Gaming Squad, 7-3

8. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-4 9. Bucks Gaming, 5-4

T10. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-5 T10. Grizz Gaming, 5-5

T10. NetsGC, 4-4 13. Knicks Gaming, 5-6

T14. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-5 T14. Cavs Legion GC, 4-5

16. Pacers Gaming, 4-6 17. Hawks Talon GC, 3-5

18. Magic Gaming, 4-7 19. Heat Check Gaming, 2-7

20. Pistons GT, 2-8 21. Lakers Gaming, 2-9

22. 76ers GC, 1-8 23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-10

