Inter Milan approached the game in best way possible: Gagliardini after 6-0 win over Brescia

After a massive win over Brescia, Inter Milan's Roberto Gagliardini said the club approached the game in the 'best way possible'. "We approached the game in the best way possible, imposing our style of play on the match with an excellent performance. The main goal for all of us was the three points and that's exactly what we got," the club's official website quoted Gagliardini as saying.

Inter Milan demolished Brescia to secure a sumptuous 6-0 victory in the ongoing Serie A on Wednesday. Inter Milan displayed a dominant performance throughout the match and all six goals were scored by six different players. Gagliardini, whose name was also on the scoresheet, said their aim is to win 'every game from here to the end'.

"It's been a far from normal week for me, today I managed to score in the same net where I missed that chance against Sassuolo. But I was still fairly calm after that draw, we're well aware of what we can do and our goal is to try and win every game from here to the end. I'll try to continue like this and improve," he said. Inter Milan are on the third spot on Serie A table with 64 points, only behind Lazio (68) and Juventus (72). (ANI)