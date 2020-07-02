Younis once held a knife to my throat when I offered him advice: Flower

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has claimed that ex-skipper Younis Khan had once held a knife to his throat when he tried to offer him some advice. Asked about the tricky characters that he has had to coach in his career, the 49-year-old Zimbabwean, who was Pakistan's batting coach from 2014 to 2019, recalled the incident with Younis.

"Younis Khan… quite tough to master," said Flower, who is currently serving as Sri Lanka's batting coach, said during a conversation with brother Andy and host Neil Manthorp on the 'Following On Cricket Podcast'. "I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast, I tried to give him a bit of batting advice ... But he didn't take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene." Younis, who was recently appointed as batting coach for Pakistan's tour of England, has amassed 10,099 runs in 118 Tests for Pakistan at an average of 52.05.

"Yeah, it's been interesting. But that's part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I've really enjoyed it. I've still got a lot to learn, but I'm very fortunate to be in the position I am," Flower said. The incident happened during the opening Test of Pakistan's tour of Australia in 2016 at Brisbane where Younis had scored a duck in the first innings but managed a 65 in the second essay. He had ended the tour with a fine 175 not out in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January, 2017.

Pakisan had lost the three-Test series 3-0. Flower also singled out Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad as another "interesting" character. "He's a very skilful batter, but quite rebellious. Every team has got their rebel. Sometimes it makes them better players, sometimes maybe not so," said Flower, who had scored 3457 runs in 67 Tests and 6571 runs in 221 ODIs for Zimbabwe.