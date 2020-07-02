Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Athletics freezes Russia panels because of unpaid fine

World Athletics said RusAF missed Wednesday's deadline to pay. World Athletics said it would freeze the work of the Doping Review Board, which vets Russian athletes who want the “authorized neutral athlete” status that allows them to compete internationally, and its taskforce monitoring RusAF's anti-doping reforms.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:17 IST
World Athletics freezes Russia panels because of unpaid fine
World Athletics logo Image Credit: ANI

The program allowing Russian track athletes to compete internationally will be frozen because the country's federation failed to pay a fine on time, World Athletics said Thursday. The Russian track federation, known as RusAF, owes a $5 million fine and another $1.31 million in costs for various doping-related work and legal wrangles. World Athletics said RusAF missed Wednesday's deadline to pay.

World Athletics said it would freeze the work of the Doping Review Board, which vets Russian athletes who want the "authorized neutral athlete" status that allows them to compete internationally, and its taskforce monitoring RusAF's anti-doping reforms. World Athletics said both bodies will be "put on hold" until its council meets to discuss the situation at the end of July.

"RusAF is letting its athletes down badly," World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said in a statement. "We have done as much as we can to expedite our ANA process and support RusAF with its reinstatement plan, but seemingly to no avail." RusAF president Yevgeny Yurchenko earlier told the Tass state news agency that his federation's finances were damaged by the coronavirus pandemic and that it had asked for more time to pay. World Athletics' statement didn't directly address that issue, but said Russia hadn't indicated when it would pay.

Russia was fined $10 million by World Athletics in March, with $5 million suspended for two years, after the federation admitted to breaking anti-doping rules and obstructing an investigation. The Athletics Integrity Unit said fake documents were used under the previous management to give an athlete an alibi for missing a doping test.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tally in J-K mounts to 7,849 with 154 new cases; death toll reaches 115

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 7,849 on Thursday with 154 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 115 following the demise of 10 coronavirus patients, officials said. Nine fatalities were reported fro...

Self-subservience, not self-reliance, say Left parties on allowing pvt players in Railways

The Left parties on Thursday opposed the Railways decision to allow private entities in passenger train operations, saying the move not only undermined the basis of Indias self-reliant economy but was anti-people and should be cancelled. Th...

Bihar sees hike in revenue collection,vehicle sales in unlock-1:Sushil Modi

With construction and other business activities picking up during unlock-1, the Bihar government witnessed a jump in revenue collection and vehicle sales in the month of June, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Thursday. ...

Govt steadily increased testing capacity: K'taka Minister

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with senior officials on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. The work is in progress to streamline the process of allocating beds to COVID patients and a new set of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020