Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singh, you will always be king: Cricket fraternity extends wishes to Harbhajan as he turns 40

Cricket fraternity on Friday extended birthday wishes to Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who turned 40.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 11:59 IST
Singh, you will always be king: Cricket fraternity extends wishes to Harbhajan as he turns 40
Harbhajan Singh (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket fraternity on Friday extended birthday wishes to Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who turned 40. Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Is it your happy 40 or 47 Here's a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other's leg, sometimes pants too U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be King After quarantine party to leni hai 100% love u paaji @harbhajan_singh."

Suresh Raina termed Harbhajan as "one of the greatest match-winners" as he wished the latter on his birthday. "Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh! One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation!" Raina tweeted.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) highlighted Harbhajan's achievement while wishing the cricketer on his birthday anniversary. "Second-most wickets by an India spinner in Tests - 417. Second-most wickets by an India spinner in ODIs - 265. First India player to take a Test hat-trick. A @cricketworldcup winner Happy 40th birthday to Harbhajan Singh!" ICC tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also extended wishes to Harbhajan as it wrote, "Here's wishing 'The Turbanator' @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday #TeamIndia." "Bhajji 'turns' 40! One of India's greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein, @harbhajan_singh," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

Harbhajan, who made his international debut in March 1998, represented India in 103 Tests and 236 ODIs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Another proof of hooliganism in UP: Rahul Gandhi on killing of policemen in Kanpur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the UP government over the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur, saying if the police is not safe, how can the people be. His swipe at the UP administration came after at least eight Uttar P...

European stocks open higher after Asia bounce

European shares opened higher on Friday after upbeat China data fuelled a bounce in Asian markets, but another record surge in U.S. coronavirus cases checked overall investor optimism.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 to hover near ...

JioMeet: Reliance's free video-calling app arrives to take on Zoom, Google Meet

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, has officially launched JioMeet, indigenously-built free team collaboration and video calling application that will surely give some tough competition ...

German pig farmers suffer after abattoir's closure

German pig farming is being disrupted by the closure of one of the countrys largest slaughterhouses after a coronavirus outbreak, an industry association said on Friday. Some 600,000 people in Guetersloh in the western German state of North...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020