Singh, you will always be king: Cricket fraternity extends wishes to Harbhajan as he turns 40

Cricket fraternity on Friday extended birthday wishes to Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who turned 40. Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Is it your happy 40 or 47 Here's a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other's leg, sometimes pants too U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be King After quarantine party to leni hai 100% love u paaji @harbhajan_singh."

Suresh Raina termed Harbhajan as "one of the greatest match-winners" as he wished the latter on his birthday. "Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh! One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation!" Raina tweeted.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) highlighted Harbhajan's achievement while wishing the cricketer on his birthday anniversary. "Second-most wickets by an India spinner in Tests - 417. Second-most wickets by an India spinner in ODIs - 265. First India player to take a Test hat-trick. A @cricketworldcup winner Happy 40th birthday to Harbhajan Singh!" ICC tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also extended wishes to Harbhajan as it wrote, "Here's wishing 'The Turbanator' @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday #TeamIndia." "Bhajji 'turns' 40! One of India's greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein, @harbhajan_singh," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

Harbhajan, who made his international debut in March 1998, represented India in 103 Tests and 236 ODIs. (ANI)