Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Ministry to remove salary cap of Rs 2 lakhs for Indian coaches

The Sports Ministry on Saturday announced the doing away with of the Rs 2 lakh cap on the salary given to Indian coaches training elite athletes in a bid to encourage them to produce better results and attract former players to become high performance trainers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 12:33 IST
Sports Ministry to remove salary cap of Rs 2 lakhs for Indian coaches

The Sports Ministry on Saturday announced the doing away with of the Rs 2 lakh cap on the salary given to Indian coaches training elite athletes in a bid to encourage them to produce better results and attract former players to become high performance trainers. The announcement came after the ministry's decision on Thursday to extend the contracts of all foreign coaches till September 30 next year and to make all future hiring -- both Indian and foreign -- for a four-year cycle in sync with the Olympics to ensure continuity.

"Several Indian coaches are showing very good results and need to be rewarded for their hard work. The government is also keen to attract the best coaching talent from across the country to train elite athletes and we do not want the cap on compensation to be a deterrent for good coaches to join," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a release. "The increased remuneration and longer contract period is also to attract ex-elite athletes into the high performance sporting ecosystem, and to use their experience and skill to train athletes bound for major international competitions, including the Olympics." Eminent coaches already working in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) would also be allowed to join on deputation and be eligible for the 4-year contract as well as the higher salary structure.

The remuneration will be decided on the basis of the ex-elite athlete's performance as an athlete as well as his or her success as a coach. "All new coaches and existing coaches who are given the new contract will be imparting training at National Camps and SAI's National Center of Excellence (NCOEs), and will be selected jointly by the Sports Ministry and the National Sports Federations," a ministry release said. Welcoming the move, chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said: "This is a long standing request of the sporting fraternity. I am very happy with the decision because it will give a great boost to the overall sporting ecosystem by attracting many talented coaches and eminent ex-athletes to join the profession." The Sports Ministry will also resume grassroot-level talent scouting with an eye on 2028 Olympics when the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic improves.

The elite Indian coaches/ex athletes, including those from the PSUs and leading sports promotion boards will be part of the Talent Scouting Committee which will be touring various parts of the country to scout raw talent in the age group of 10-15 years..

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed inside moving taxi, body dumped in canal: Police

A woman in her mid-forties was allegedly killed inside a moving taxi and the body dumped in a canal off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass here, police said on Saturday. A driver of a mobile application-based taxi service has been arrested and...

Filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 extended till Nov 30

The Income Tax Department stated that the filing of income-tax returns ITR for Financial Year 2019-20 has been extended till November 30. Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, f...

Coal workers' strike against privatisation enter third day

Labour unions of Singareni Collieries Company Limited SCCL mines went on strike for the third and final day on Saturday against the privatisation of the coal industry. Coal workers have been protesting against the e-auction of coal blocks t...

New York state reports 918 new COVID-19 cases

New York state reported 918 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. Its the first time more than 900 new infections have been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020