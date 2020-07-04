Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Foreign club switch would rule Tuilagi out of England selection, says RFU

The 29-year-old left Premiership side Leicester after opting not to sign a revised contract on reduced terms in line with the league's revised salary cap regulations and has been linked by the media with a move to both English and overseas teams. However, a switch to a team outside the country would mean he is ineligible to be picked for England under the RFU's selection rules, adopted since after the 2011 World Cup.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 14:09 IST
Rugby-Foreign club switch would rule Tuilagi out of England selection, says RFU

England centre Manu Tuilagi cannot represent the national team if he joins a foreign club after his departure from Leicester Tigers, with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) saying it has no plans to alter its selection policy. The 29-year-old left Premiership side Leicester after opting not to sign a revised contract on reduced terms in line with the league's revised salary cap regulations and has been linked by the media with a move to both English and overseas teams.

However, a switch to a team outside the country would mean he is ineligible to be picked for England under the RFU's selection rules, adopted since after the 2011 World Cup. "Players who are not based in England will not be selected to play for England," an RFU spokeswoman told Reuters. "There are no plans to change this regulation."

Tuilagi has played 43 tests for England since making his debut in 2011 and was a member of the team that finished runners-up at the World Cup in Japan last year. He was one of several players to depart Leicester, alongside Kyle Eastmond, Telusa Veainu, Greg Batemen and Noel Reid, club CEO Andrea Pinchen confirmed on Thursday.

English clubs voted last month to cut the salary cap from the 2021-22 season until 2023-2024, with the ceiling for senior players set at 5 million pounds ($6.24 million), down from 6.4 million, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Players were offered long-term deals on reduced terms with clubs looking to exploit a provision for only 75% of the wages of a contracted player to count towards the revised cap. ($1=0.8011 pounds)

TRENDING

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Sherlock Season 5 can’t be dropped, Benedict Cumberbatch, director’s assurance on its making

As many countries await Mi Band 5, Xiaomi might be in works for a Pro version

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Trump attacks 'left-wing cultural revolution' in Mount Rushmore address

P resident Donald Trump on Friday accused angry mobs of trying to erase history with efforts to remove or rethink monuments to U.S. historical figures and used a speech at Mount Rushmore to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extre...

Will Sherlock Holmes 3 be released in Dec 2021? What we know so far

We are yet to get the official release date of Sherlock Holmes 3 movie. Fans have been waiting for this highly anticipated movie for the last nine years. Sherlock Holmes 2 titled Sherlock Holmes A Game of Shadows was premiered in December 2...

Rugby-Foreign club switch would rule Tuilagi out of England selection, says RFU

England centre Manu Tuilagi cannot represent the national team if he joins a foreign club after his departure from Leicester Tigers, with the Rugby Football Union RFU saying it has no plans to alter its selection policy. The 29-year-old lef...

'Super Saturday' - England's pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen as lockdown eases

People were finally allowed to drink in a pub, have a meal in a restaurant or get a haircut on Saturday for the first time in over three months as England took its biggest steps yet towards the resumption of normal life. Pubs were permitted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020