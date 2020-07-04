Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Atlanta event

"Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for Covid-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta this weekend," Tiafoe said on Twitter https://twitter.com/FTiafoe/status/1279400529911742464. "Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 21:25 IST
Tennis-Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Atlanta event
Tiafoe played in the first session on Friday and beat Sam Querrey in straight sets at the event in which the top eight American players are participating. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for COVID-19 and been forced to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup exhibition tournament in Atlanta, the American said on Saturday. Tiafoe played in the first session on Friday and beat Sam Querrey in straight sets at the event in which the top eight American players are participating.

The 22-year-old Tiafoe had said after the match that he struggled to play in the heat and felt dizzy. "Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for Covid-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta this weekend," Tiafoe said on Twitter https://twitter.com/FTiafoe/status/1279400529911742464.

"Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago. "I am scheduled to have a second test early next week, but have already begun the quarantine protocol as advised by the medical staff here in Atlanta."

Event director Eddie Gonzalez said Tiafoe was tested on arrival in Atlanta and that the American had passed daily temperature tests. "Following his match, he was showing symptoms and was re-tested and tested positive," Gonzalez said in a statement https://allamericanteamcup.com/news. "Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the remainder of the event.

"Upon learning this information, we immediately began deep cleaning and sanitizing the event site, and enacted protocols in place for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed." Christopher Eubanks will take Tiafoe's place for the final two days.

Although the number of spectators allowed was limited due to social distancing protocols, hundreds were in attendance on Friday. Novak Djokovic was criticised last month for hosting the Adria Tour in Serbia and Croatia after the world number one and three other players -- Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki -- tested positive.

Djokovic and his wife Jelena have since tested negative for COVID-19.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Serpentine stuns favourites to win Derby

Serpentine produced an electrifying display of front-running to claim a shock win at the Epsom Derby on Saturday as Aidan OBrien became the most successful trainer in the history of the famous flat race.The 25-1 shot opened up a huge lead o...

Soccer-MLS postpones Vancouver-Dallas game due to COVID-19 tests

The Vancouver Whitecaps opening match against FC Dallas at the MLS Is Back Tournament has been postponed as the Canadian sides departure for the Orlando-based competition was delayed after two inconclusive COVID-19 tests, the league said on...

Batra's legal team says Bharat Sharma's allegations 'completely baseless, false and untenable'

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batras counsel has claimed that the allegations levelled against his client by former Karate Association of India vice-president Bharat Sharma are completely baseless, false and untenable. Sharm...

249 people test positive, Aurangabad COVID-19 count now 6,513

The number of COVID-19 casesin Aurangabad reached 6,513 as 249 people tested positive onSaturday, while 14 deaths reported during the day took thetoll to 300, an official saidOf the 249 cases, 174 are from Aurangabad city and 74from rural a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020