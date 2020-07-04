Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seoul Dynasty reach Summer Showdown-Asia semifinals

The Charge defeated the seventh-seeded Chengdu Hunters 3-0 and the Excelsior knocked out the sixth-seeded Hangzhou Spark by the same score. Matches in the Summer Showdown do not count toward the league standings, but the top teams in the Asia and North America regions will get bonus wins added to their regular-season records.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 21:41 IST
Seoul Dynasty reach Summer Showdown-Asia semifinals
Top-seeded Shanghai Dragons earned a bye and will face the fifth-seeded Dynasty in Sunday's semifinals. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Seoul Dynasty, Guangzhou Charge and New York Excelsior advanced to the semifinals as the seven-team Asia bracket of the Overwatch League Summer Showdown began Saturday. Top-seeded Shanghai Dragons earned a bye and will face the fifth-seeded Dynasty in Sunday's semifinals. The Dynasty posted a 3-1 win against the fourth-seeded London Spitfire.

The second-seeded Charge and third-seeded Excelsior will meet in the other semifinal, to be followed by the finals later Sunday. The Charge defeated the seventh-seeded Chengdu Hunters 3-0 and the Excelsior knocked out the sixth-seeded Hangzhou Spark by the same score.

Matches in the Summer Showdown do not count toward the league standings, but the top teams in the Asia and North America regions will get bonus wins added to their regular-season records. The tournament champions will each receive three bonus wins, with the runners-up getting two bonuses wins and the third- and fourth-place teams adding one bonus win. Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 18-2, 47-12-1, +35 2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 15-2, 44-17-0, +27

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 14-2, 35-11-2, +24 4. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 13-6, 38-34-0, +4

5. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 12-5, 41-20-2, +21 6. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 11-5, 30-20-0, +10

7. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 9-6, 32-27-0, +5 8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 8-7, 27-28-0, -1

9. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 7-6, 27-18-0, +9 10. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 7-7, 18-23-1, -5

11. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 7-10, 27-37-2, -10 12. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-6, 24-24-4, 0

13. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-7, 21-27-0, -6 14. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-11, 27-38-3, -11

15. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 5-8, 21-28-0, -7 16. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 5-10, 25-34-0, -9

17. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-8, 14-26-0, -12 18. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 4-14, 24-43-1, -19

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-13, 17-41-1, -24 20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-13, 12-43-3, -31

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Serpentine stuns favourites to win Derby

Serpentine produced an electrifying display of front-running to claim a shock win at the Epsom Derby on Saturday as Aidan OBrien became the most successful trainer in the history of the famous flat race.The 25-1 shot opened up a huge lead o...

Soccer-MLS postpones Vancouver-Dallas game due to COVID-19 tests

The Vancouver Whitecaps opening match against FC Dallas at the MLS Is Back Tournament has been postponed as the Canadian sides departure for the Orlando-based competition was delayed after two inconclusive COVID-19 tests, the league said on...

Batra's legal team says Bharat Sharma's allegations 'completely baseless, false and untenable'

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batras counsel has claimed that the allegations levelled against his client by former Karate Association of India vice-president Bharat Sharma are completely baseless, false and untenable. Sharm...

249 people test positive, Aurangabad COVID-19 count now 6,513

The number of COVID-19 casesin Aurangabad reached 6,513 as 249 people tested positive onSaturday, while 14 deaths reported during the day took thetoll to 300, an official saidOf the 249 cases, 174 are from Aurangabad city and 74from rural a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020