Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockies sign veteran OF Kemp to minor-league deal

The Colorado Rockies signed veteran outfielder Matt Kemp to a minor-league contract, the team announced Saturday. The 35-year-old Kemp had spent spring training with the Miami Marlins on a minor-league contract. A three-time All-Star, Kemp is attempting to revive his career after being released by the Cincinnati Reds in May 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 02:16 IST
Rockies sign veteran OF Kemp to minor-league deal
The 35-year-old Kemp had spent spring training with the Miami Marlins on a minor-league contract. Image Credit: Twitter (@Rockies)

The Colorado Rockies signed veteran outfielder Matt Kemp to a minor-league contract, the team announced Saturday. Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich said that the deal was in the final stages on Tuesday, one day after outfielder Ian Desmond announced that he elected against playing in 2020. Desmond's decision centred around concerns about his family amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as the state of the world in terms of racial and economic issues.

Kemp will be added to the Rockies' 60-man player pool. The 35-year-old Kemp had spent spring training with the Miami Marlins on a minor-league contract.

A three-time All-Star, Kemp is attempting to revive his career after being released by the Cincinnati Reds in May 2019. He batted .200 with one homer, five RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 60 at-bats with the Reds. Kemp later signed with the New York Mets and was released in July without playing in a major league game.

Overall, Kemp has a .285 average over 14 big league seasons. He has 281 homers, 1,010 RBIs and 183 stolen bases while playing for the Dodgers (2006-14, 2018), San Diego Padres (2015-16), Atlanta Braves (2016-17) and Reds. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida

A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Centre crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus, his family said. The Palm Beach Post reported that Stephen Cooper, an electric...

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Florida has reported a record number of coronavirus cases, the latest sign that the virus is surging in many parts of the United States, casting a pall over Fourth of July celebrations. Officials and health authorities warned people to take...

Avatar 2: Know how production in New Zealand started, get other updates

In our previous news on Avatar 2, we notified you that the imminent movies director James Cameron went back with the cast and crew to New Zealand after the country got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the l...

Yankees' Tanaka hit in head by Stanton line drive

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was struck in the head by a line drive from teammate Giancarlo Stanton during the teams training camp on Saturday afternoon. Trainers and teammates immediately ran to the mound at Yankee Stadium...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020