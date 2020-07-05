Rockies sign veteran OF Kemp to minor-league deal

The Colorado Rockies signed veteran outfielder Matt Kemp to a minor-league contract, the team announced Saturday. Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich said that the deal was in the final stages on Tuesday, one day after outfielder Ian Desmond announced that he elected against playing in 2020. Desmond's decision centred around concerns about his family amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as the state of the world in terms of racial and economic issues.

Kemp will be added to the Rockies' 60-man player pool. The 35-year-old Kemp had spent spring training with the Miami Marlins on a minor-league contract.

A three-time All-Star, Kemp is attempting to revive his career after being released by the Cincinnati Reds in May 2019. He batted .200 with one homer, five RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 60 at-bats with the Reds. Kemp later signed with the New York Mets and was released in July without playing in a major league game.

Overall, Kemp has a .285 average over 14 big league seasons. He has 281 homers, 1,010 RBIs and 183 stolen bases while playing for the Dodgers (2006-14, 2018), San Diego Padres (2015-16), Atlanta Braves (2016-17) and Reds. --Field Level Media