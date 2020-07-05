Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Burns out of UFC 251, Masvidal could replace and more

Left Menu
Baseball: Freeman among four Braves players to test positive for COVID-19 Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was among four players from the Major League Baseball (MLB) outfit to test positive for COVID-19, team manager Brian Snitker said.

Updated: 05-07-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 13:27 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Newton in New England for physical, finalize deal

Quarterback Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical and finalize his one-year, $1.75 million contracts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Newton's deal with the Patriots reportedly is worth up to $7.5 million, provided he hits all of his incentives.

Las Vegas Aces say Liz Cambage set to miss 2020 WNBA season

Australia and Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage is expected to miss the 2020 Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) season, Aces General Manager Dan Padover said in a statement https://aces.wnba.com/news/aces-center-liz-cambage-expected-to-miss-2020-wnba-season. The Aces did not specify why Cambage would miss out but the 28-year-old's agent Allison Galer told the Associated Press that the decision was due to underlying medical conditions that could put her at greater risk from COVID-19.

NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule

The NBA on Saturday released the scrimmage schedule for the upcoming 22-team restart. From July 22-28, each team will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages at the ESPN Wide of Sports Complex near Orlando to prepare for the resumption of the season on July 30.

Baseball: Freeman among four Braves players to test positive for COVID-19

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was among four players from the Major League Baseball (MLB) outfit to test positive for COVID-19, team manager Brian Snitker said. In a statement https://www.mlb.com/braves/news/freddie-freeman-tests-positive-for-covid-19, Snitker said pitchers Touki Toussaint and Will Smith, as well as shortstop Pete Kozma, had caught the virus.

Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Atlanta event

Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for COVID-19 and been forced to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup exhibition tournament in Atlanta, the American said on Saturday. Tiafoe played in the first session on Friday and beat Sam Querrey in straight sets at the event in which the top eight American players are participating.

Leclerc says Ferrari's pace 'not even close' to expectation

Ferrari had warned their car was off the pace but Charles Leclerc said Saturday's qualifying for the season-opening Austrian Formula One Grand Prix was not even close to expectations. The Monegasque was on pole at the Red Bull Ring last year but this time qualified seventh, his quickest flying lap nearly a second slower than Valtteri Bottas who took the top slot for Mercedes.

Reports: Burns out of UFC 251, Masvidal could replace

Gilbert Burns is "not feeling well" and has been removed from the UFC 251 main event on July 11, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Later Saturday, ESPN reported that while Burns will not fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, there are "active negotiations" to book Usman and Jorge Masvidal as the new main event.

Yankees' Tanaka released from hospital after line drive to head

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who was hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of teammate Giancarlo Stanton on Saturday, has been released from the hospital, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tanaka had concussion-like symptoms before leaving for the hospital but they have since dissipated and a CT scan returned negative.

Washington's Rivera hopes for name change before the season

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said Saturday he has been working for more than a month with owner Dan Snyder on renaming the team, and he hopes a change can be made before mid-September. "If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome," Rivera told the Washington Post in a phone interview.

Dodgers' Price opts out of 2020 season delayed by COVID-19

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price said on Saturday he has decided not to play in Major League Baseball's coronavirus-delayed 2020 season to protect his and his family's health. Price, a five-time All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 took part in spring training with the Dodgers before action was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

