Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complaint against Virat Kohli for breaching Conflict of Interest clause under BCCI rules, Board's Ethics Officer probing matter

A complaint has been filed against Indian team skipper Virat Kohli for allegedly breaching the Conflict of Interest clause under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules and the country's cricket governing body's Ethics Officer, DK Jain, said he is looking into the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:04 IST
Complaint against Virat Kohli for breaching Conflict of Interest clause under BCCI rules, Board's Ethics Officer probing matter
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. . Image Credit: ANI

A complaint has been filed against Indian team skipper Virat Kohli for allegedly breaching the Conflict of Interest clause under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules and the country's cricket governing body's Ethics Officer, DK Jain, said he is looking into the matter. "Yes, I have received the complaint, I am looking into it. I will examine it and see what can be done. If I find merit, of course, then he has to be asked and given an opportunity before I take any decision against him. He has to be given the opportunity to explain. I will follow the same procedure which has been followed earlier," Jain told ANI.

The complaint has been filed by Sanjeev Gupta, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association ( MPCA) Life Member. Gupta, in his complaint, alleged that Kohli is occupying two posts at a time and it is a "blatant violation" of BCCI Rule 38 (4) and the former also cited business ventures in which have Kohli is one of the Directors/Owners. Virat Kohli Sports LLP and Cornerstone Venture Partners LLP were the business ventures mentioned by Gupta in his complaint.

"Virat Kohli is occupying two posts at a time in blatant violation to BCCI Rule 38(4) approved by Supreme Court Of India. As such, he must relinquish his one post at once in compliance, his two posts are covered as under - A - 38(4)(a) - Player and B - 38(4)( o ) - Contractual Entity, to be read with BCCI Rule 38(1) (iii)," Gupta wrote. "I humbly solicit Learned Ethics Officer to forthwith pass the order directing Virat Kohli to give away one of his posts, at once, in Compliance to BCCI Constitution dated 21.08.18 Rule Number 38(4) (Approved by Apex Court )," he added.

Gupta further stated that his intent behind filing the complaint is for the 100 percent compliance to Lodha Reforms and the Supreme Court approved the BCCI Constitution, without any personal agenda. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded, a sheriffs official said. Two Greenville County sheriffs deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and saw a large crowd running out ...

Yatri Niwas to be used as base camp in Jammu for upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage

The Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar here would be used as the base camp for the upcoming pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, an official said. The yatri Niwas is being prepared as the base camp for the A...

America loves India, says US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has said that America loves India, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him and the people of the country on the occasion of the 244th Independence Day of the United States. The Fourth of July -- al...

106-year-old Delhi man who was child during Spanish Flu survives COVID-19

A centenarian man from Delhi, who was four years old during the 1918 Spanish Flu, has survived COVID-19 and recovered faster than his son, in his 70s, at a dedicated coronavirus facility here, doctors said. The 106-year-old patient was disc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020