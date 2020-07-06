Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti test negative for COVD-19, will fly to UK to join their teammates

Pakistan's Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti have tested negative for coronavirus for the second time and hence, will fly to the UK to join their teammates.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:05 IST
Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti test negative for COVD-19, will fly to UK to join their teammates
Pakistan Cricket Board logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti have tested negative for coronavirus for the second time and hence, will fly to the UK to join their teammates. Haider Ali, Khan, and Bhatti tested negative on July 1 and 4, as did masseurs Malang Ali and Mohammad Imran, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Haider Ali, on Sunday, took to Twitter to reveal that he tested negative for coronavirus for the second time. "Alhumdulillah tested negative again. Overwhelmed for your immense love and prayers. You people are the real strength. I hope I will come up to your expectations," Ali had tweeted.

The players, along with Malang, will fly from Lahore on Wednesday to join the Pakistan squad which has already begun the preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series against England. However, Haris Rauf has tested positive again, making him the only player to test positive among the ten Pakistan players, who originally tested positive last month.

The Pakistan side is currently training in Worcester and is slated to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa begins second phase of reopening of schools

Thousands of South African students are returning to school Monday after nearly four months when their classes were closed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Students in grades 6 and 11 are starting classes Monday, as the second s...

200 ICU beds available in Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the number of ICU beds at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has been increased from 45 to 200 to treat coronavirus patients Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia paid...

Sushant case: Police record statement of director Bhansali

Police recorded the statement of Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali here on Monday in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Bhansali had offered films to Rajput, but they could not work together a...

AfDB appoints Wambui Gichuri as Acting Vice President for Social Development

The African Development Bank Group AfDB.org is pleased to announce the appointment of Wambui Gichuri as Acting Vice President- Agriculture, Human and Social Development, effective 5 July 2020.Wambui joined the African Development Bank Group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020