Alisson Becker is best goalkeeper in the world: Andy Robertson
Liverpool's Andy Robertson has heaped praise on teammate Alisson Becker, terming the latter as the "best goalkeeper in the world".ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:25 IST
Liverpool's Andy Robertson has heaped praise on teammate Alisson Becker, terming the latter as the "best goalkeeper in the world". "We never take Ali for granted and he's the best goalkeeper in the world by a country mile. Even when he's not got a lot to do, he still stays alert when balls are in behind and he's clearing the ball," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.
"Sometimes people who just come and watch maybe forget about that stuff and easily can take him for granted - but we definitely don't," he added. Becker successfully managed to keep a clean sheet as Liverpool thrashed Aston Villa 2-0 on Sunday in the Premier League.
Expressing confidence in Becker, Robertson said the goalkeeper made "big saves" during the clash against Southampton. "He's a fantastic 'keeper, he's a fantastic person and he made a couple of big saves today. That's what he's there for and what he gets paid for I suppose, but when he does that, it gives us the confidence we have all the confidence in the world in him," he said.
Liverpool have already sealed the Premier League title and are 23 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City. (ANI)
