Liverpool will not stop despite sealing Premier League title: Neco Williams

Liverpool's Neco Williams has stated that the club is not going to stop despite sealing Premier League title and will keep fighting until the very last game of the season to get as many points as possible.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:38 IST
Liverpool's Neco Williams. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Neco Williams has stated that the club is not going to stop despite sealing Premier League title and will keep fighting until the very last game of the season to get as many points as possible. "We've been working hard now, even though we've become champions. The boys haven't stopped yet and we are still working 100 percent in training. We haven't stopped and we need to keep going," the club's official website quoted Williams as saying.

"We need to keep fighting until the very last game of the season and that's what the boys will do because that's what we've done from the start of the season - and we're not just going to stop now. We are going to keep going and try to get as many points as we can until the last game of the season," he added. Liverpool sealed the Premier League trophy on June 26 after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 as the Jurgen Klopp-led side cannot mathematically be caught on the table.

Liverpool currently have 89 points, 23 points ahead of the second-placed club, Manchester City. In their next clash, Liverpool will take on Brighton on July 9. (ANI)

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

