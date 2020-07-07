Liverpool will not stop despite sealing Premier League title: Neco Williams

Liverpool's Neco Williams has stated that the club is not going to stop despite sealing Premier League title and will keep fighting until the very last game of the season to get as many points as possible. "We've been working hard now, even though we've become champions. The boys haven't stopped yet and we are still working 100 percent in training. We haven't stopped and we need to keep going," the club's official website quoted Williams as saying.

"We need to keep fighting until the very last game of the season and that's what the boys will do because that's what we've done from the start of the season - and we're not just going to stop now. We are going to keep going and try to get as many points as we can until the last game of the season," he added. Liverpool sealed the Premier League trophy on June 26 after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 as the Jurgen Klopp-led side cannot mathematically be caught on the table.

Liverpool currently have 89 points, 23 points ahead of the second-placed club, Manchester City. In their next clash, Liverpool will take on Brighton on July 9. (ANI)