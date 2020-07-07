Cricket-Ganguly to pit wits against Indian fans in fantasy competition

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly will don the selector's hat when he picks his best 11 players from the England and West Indies squads for a fantasy cricket competition ahead of the first test in Southampton on Wednesday. International cricket, which ground to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return when England host West Indies in three test matches beginning with the clash at the Ageas Bowl.

Ganguly will create his own fantasy team for each of the three test matches and lock horns with cricket enthusiasts from all over India as part of the 'Beat the Expert' contest, the brainchild of fantasy sports platform My11Circle. "It's great that live cricket is back and two great teams will be battling it out on the cricket field," said Ganguly, who captained India in 49 tests.

"I am excited to put my thinking cap on again and make my fantasy team on My11Circle to play with cricket enthusiasts from all over India. Stay safe and enjoy the game."