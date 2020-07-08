Left Menu
Development News Edition

'He has lifted everyone!': Solskjaer hails Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Bruno Fernandes saying that since joining the club, the 25-year-old has "lifted everyone".

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:49 IST
'He has lifted everyone!': Solskjaer hails Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Bruno Fernandes saying that since joining the club, the 25-year-old has "lifted everyone". "I think it's gone both ways. Bruno has come into the club, seen how many good players there are at Manchester United, that we've helped him and how his attributes are as well, and it's been a good little relationship blossoming and he can also feel we help him improve," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"He's come in and lifted everyone and it's been a very, very good start so far," he added. Since Fernandes' arrival at Manchester United from Sporting CP, he has delivered brilliant performances. He has recorded seven goals and six assists in his first 14 outings in United colours.

Manchester United have not suffered even a single defeat since they returned to action following the coronavirus-enforced break. The Solskjaer-led side currently holds the fifth spot on Premier League with 55 points, just four points behind the fourth-placed club Leicester City. The club will next take on Aston Villa on July 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rulings due Thursday on Trump financial records cases

The U.S. Supreme Court is due on Thursday to rule on President Donald Trumps bid to block his financial records from being obtained by Democratic-led House of Representatives committees and a New York prosecutor.The court announced on Wedne...

Australian politician resigns after leaking virus data

A New Zealand politician has resigned after admitting he leaked the names of coronavirus patients to news media. Conservative opposition lawmaker Hamish Walker said Wednesday he was sorry for his actions and was withdrawing his candidacy fo...

UPDATE 1-German debt yields near 1-week lows before EU meeting

German government bond yields slipped towards a one-week low on Wednesday as weaker global stock markets prompted a bout of risk aversion after a rally in risky assets in recent weeks. With little important economic data on the calendar, bo...

Will Song Joong-Ki return on small screen with Vincenzo, know more on Space Sweepers, Bogota

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are always on the headlines, mainly due to their divorce almost a year back. They together continue to dominate the South Korean entertainment industry despite their legal split. Or you can say, they continue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020