Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia must tour England for 'health' of the game: Langer

I think for the health of world cricket. "If things out of control happen and we can’t end up going, at least we can say we’ve done everything in our power to make it happen." After a 117-day hiatus, international cricket returned on Wednesday as England and West Indies played a rain-hit opening day in Southampton in the first of three tests. However, much of the global schedule remains up in the air due to COVID-19 including the Twenty20 World Cup, due to start in Australia in October, and the IPL, which has been delayed for months.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-07-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 06:46 IST
Cricket-Australia must tour England for 'health' of the game: Langer

Australia must tour England for the "health of world cricket" and let its top players compete in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) if it goes ahead, coach Justin Langer has said. Australia are slated to tour England for limited overs series in September despite the logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think we have to go to England. There’s lots of challenges, of course, but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible," Langer said in comments published by the Daily Telegraph on Thursday. "That’s my view. I think for the health of world cricket.

"If things out of control happen and we can’t end up going, at least we can say we’ve done everything in our power to make it happen." After a 117-day hiatus, international cricket returned on Wednesday as England and West Indies played a rain-hit opening day in Southampton in the first of three tests.

However, much of the global schedule remains up in the air due to COVID-19 including the Twenty20 World Cup, due to start in Australia in October, and the IPL, which has been delayed for months. The T20 World Cup is expected to be postponed due to the challenges of hosting 16 international teams amid the pandemic, and the Indian board hopes to use that window for the IPL.

With India having committed to touring for a four-test series in the Australian summer, Langer said Australia should allow its top players like Steve Smith and Pat Cummins to play in the IPL, even if it means they might miss the start of the domestic season. "I think we have to. Talking frankly,” Langer said.

"I’ll always look for win-win situations and hopefully we do that when we get some clarity on what’s happening with the schedule.” (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Padres INF Mateo tests positive for coronavirus

The San Diego Padres said Wednesday that recently acquired middle infielder Jorge Mateo has tested positive for coronavirus. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Mateo is experiencing symptoms, including loss of smell, and is currently in self...

BJP demands Telangana govt to act against hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients

BJP has demanded the Telangana government to take immediate decisive punitive action on few corporate hospitals for allegedly fleecing COVID-19 patients in the guise of treatment. Telangana State Government should immediately take decisive ...

Time is running out for Libya, UN chief warns Security Council

With battle lines shifting, foreign interference growing, thousands fleeing their homes and COVID-19 cases on the rise, time is running out for bringing a peaceful end to the conflict in Libya, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres says.Briefin...

Mexico posts new case record to overtake Spain; official says virus 'slowing'

Mexico on Wednesday posted a fresh record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 6,995 infections, overtaking Spain to register the worlds eighth highest case count, according to a Reuters tally.Despite the soaring figures...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020