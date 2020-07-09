Left Menu
Pep Guardiola hails David Silva's "incredible rhythm"

Following a massive victory over Newcastle United, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva saying that the Spaniard has come back from lockdown in "incredible rhythm".

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:38 IST
David Silva . Image Credit: ANI

Following a massive victory over Newcastle United, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva saying that the Spaniard has come back from lockdown in "incredible rhythm". Manchester City secured a thumping 5-0 win over Newcastle United in the ongoing Premier League here on Wednesday.

"What he has done is incredible, fantastic. Not just for the game today, for the last 10 years. What we want is for the people to come back to the Etihad for a game for him as one of the legends of the Club," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying. "In the small spaces, he is maybe the best I have seen. He came back from lockdown in incredible rhythm. If he decided to, he could play anywhere. There's no doubt about that," he added.

Guardiola said Silva is a competitor and "leads by example in the training sessions". "As I say, the way he works in the pockets, is incredible. The young players learn from David by example, not by the words. He's someone who doesn't talk much, but he leads by example in the training sessions. He is such a competitor," he said. (ANI)

