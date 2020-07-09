Bairstow, Moeen included in England's 24-member training group for Ireland series

London, Jul 9 (PTI) Wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow and spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali were on Thursday named in England's 24-member training group for the three-match ODI series against Ireland starting later this month. White-ball skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the side in the three day-night matches to be played behind closed doors at Southampton's Ageas Bowl on July 30, August 1 and August 4.

Last week, the duo of Bairstow and Ali were left out of England's 13-man squad for the ongoing 'bio-secure' Test against West Indies. Pacer Chris Jordan will miss out on the series owing to an injury. The 31-year-old recently went through a surgery on his hand.

Others in the side include wicketkeeper batsman Sam Billings, who missed out on the World Cup last year due to a dislocated shoulder, and all-rounder David Willey. Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone, James Vince, Ben Duckett and Reece Topley will also be returning to the side.

"The group will go into camp at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday 16 July ahead of the Royal London Series which starts on Thursday 30 July," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. "The group, along with a separate white-ball management team, will live, prepare and train on-site at the Ageas Bowl," it added.

Two intra-group warm-up matches will take place on July 21 and 24 and the final squad for the series will be named at a later date. "Even with several multi-format players unavailable for the Ireland ODIs due to their Test commitments, there is real depth to England’s white ball playing talent," said national selector Ed Smith. "Again, everyone at England cricket would like to thank all the county coaches and support staff who have helped these players in the lead up to the behind-closed-doors training camp. "We now look forward to hosting Ireland and continuing to develop our white ball strength in depth," he added.

ECB also confirmed the white-ball coaching team for the series. England assistant coach Paul Collingwood will temporarily take over from head coach Chris Silverwood for the series.

He will be supported by Marcus Trescothick as batting coach, who has been seconded from Somerset. England Young Lions coach Jon Lewis will be the pace bowling coach and is supported by Neil Killeen from Durham. Former Durham head coach and former Sri Lanka batting coach Jon Lewis will join the coaching set-up as batting coach working alongside Trescothick.

Former South African left-arm spinner Claude Henderson has been appointed spin bowling coach and former Essex wicketkeeper James Foster will take responsibility for the wicketkeepers. England ODI Training Group: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali , Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Henry Brookes, Brydon Carse, Tom Curran , Liam Dawson , Ben Duckett, Laurie Evans, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Tom Helm, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt , Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey.