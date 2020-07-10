Report: Jokic expected to rejoin Nuggets within days

Several weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic is expected to rejoin his team in Florida in the next couple of days, Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported Thursday night. According to Haynes, Jokic has had consecutive negative tests, a requirement of NBA protocols for a player who has tested positive to rejoin his team. He was hoping to travel with his teammates to Orlando but, according to multiple reports, he actually needed to produce two straight negative tests in his native Serbia to return to the U.S., then another two straight negatives to travel here.

That proved too many tests to complete in time for him to travel with the rest of the Nuggets, according to reports. Citing sources, Haynes reported that Jokic is in good health.

The 7-foot 25-year-old was seen earlier this offseason looking quite a bit thinner than he was when the NBA season was halted because of the coronavirus on March 11. Jokic has been an All-Star each of the last two seasons and is averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 65 games this season. This week the 22 teams competing at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando began arriving to the facility. The regular season resumes July 30.

