SPO-HOCK-LD RESIGNATION Under-pressure Ahmad resigns as HI president, Nigombam replaces him New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad has resigned from his position citing personal commitments, a development that was expected after the Sports Ministry asked him to quit, declaring his election violative of the national sports code's tenure guidelines.

SPO-ISL-LD BAGAN ATK Mohun Bagan retain iconic green and maroon jersey Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) Keeping alive the club's 131-year-old legacy, ATK Mohun Bagan board of directors on Friday decided to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey and the sailing boat logo. SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-ANDERSON Anderson first bowler who could bowl 'reverse' reverse swing: Tendulkar New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar believes James Anderson is the only bowler who could bowl a "reverse outswinger" with a wrist position of a conventional inswinger.

SPO-CRI-MOODY India sabotaged their 2019 WC campaign by creating uncertainties: Moody New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Former Australia cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody believes India "sabotaged" their 2019 World Cup campaign in England by creating uncertainties within the team. SPO-CRI-HOLDING-RACISM Holding breaks down while talking about racism his parents faced Southampton, Jul 10 (PTI) West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding struggled to hold back tears on a live broadcast while talking about the racism his parents faced, a day after his powerful speech on the sensitive subject.

SPO-CRI-HOLDER Holder says support towards BLM 'meant world to him', thanks Holding for powerful speech Southampton, Jul 10 (PTI) West Indies captain Jason Holder says both his team and England putting up a united front to show support for the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign before the start of the first Test meant the "world to him" and he felt Michael Holding's powerful speech on racism "in his veins". SPO-CRI-PAK-AHMED Sans fans, players need to inspire each other in England tour: Mushtaq Ahmed Worcester, Jul 10 (PTI) Pakistan's spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed feels in the absence of spectators, players will have to inspire each other in the upcoming series against England to be held in a bio-secure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-JAFFER-SHAW Shaw special talent but needs to be more disciplined off the field: Jaffer Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer has compared Prithvi Shaw to the great Virender Sehwag but also said the Mumbaikar needs a more disciplined lifestyle off the field. SPO-CRI-ENG-WOOD England bowlers using 'back sweat' to shine the ball Southampton, Jul 10 (PTI) Not allowed to use saliva on the ball, England bowlers have resorted to applying back sweat to shine the ball in the ongoing first Test against the West Indies here.

SPO-ISL-ATKBAGAN-BHUTIA ATK Bagan need to hire professionals to run things without interference: Bhutia Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia on Friday welcomed ATK Mohun Bagan's decision to retain the iconic greeen and maroon jersey and said the merged entity now must rope in professional people to run the show without any "interference". SPO-CRI-WOM-SELECTOR Indian team unable to handle pressure of big finals: Outgoing women's chief selector Kala By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Outgoing national women's team chief selector Hemlata Kala says the inability to handle pressure in big finals has kept the side away from a major ICC trophy although she believes that Harmanpreet Kaur is still the best person to lead India.

SPO-SAI Olympians, world c'ship participants to get direct entry to NIS Patiala's coaching course New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Olympic and World Championship participants along with medal-winners from Asian or Commonwealth Games will be given direct entry to the prestigious coaching course at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, as per the revised criteria unveiled by SAI on Friday..