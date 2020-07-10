Left Menu
Injured Henderson to miss rest of season for Liverpool

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury, manager Jürgen Klopp said Friday. The England midfielder was hurt in the second half of the 3-1 win at Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday. Klopp said Henderson will not require surgery.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:57 IST
Klopp said Henderson will not require surgery. "He won't play again this season," Klopp said, "but I am pretty positive he will start the new season for us."

