Motorcycling-MotoGP cancels Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin

The same Circuit of the Americas also hosts an annual Formula One grand prix but that remains uncertain for this year with a partial 10-race calendar so far featuring only European races. Texas coronavirus cases rose by 10,709 on Thursday to a total of 240,255 -- the state's biggest daily increase since the pandemic started.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:04 IST
MotoGP announced the cancellation of the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously postponed, the race had not been given a firm date on the revised calendar and was one of four long-haul races remaining in play.

"The ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting complications now sadly oblige the cancellation of the event to be confirmed," MotoGP said in a statement. The same Circuit of the Americas also hosts an annual Formula One grand prix but that remains uncertain for this year with a partial 10-race calendar so far featuring only European races.

