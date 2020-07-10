Motorcycling-MotoGP cancels Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin
Texas coronavirus cases rose by 10,709 on Thursday to a total of 240,255 -- the state's biggest daily increase since the pandemic started.
MotoGP announced the cancellation of the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously postponed, the race had not been given a firm date on the revised calendar and was one of four long-haul races remaining in play.
"The ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting complications now sadly oblige the cancellation of the event to be confirmed," MotoGP said in a statement. The same Circuit of the Americas also hosts an annual Formula One grand prix but that remains uncertain for this year with a partial 10-race calendar so far featuring only European races.
Texas coronavirus cases rose by 10,709 on Thursday to a total of 240,255 -- the state's biggest daily increase since the pandemic started.