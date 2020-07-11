Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Norris handed three-place grid drop for Styrian GP

Lando Norris's hopes of a repeat podium at the Red Bull Ring faded on Friday when the McLaren driver was handed a three-place grid penalty in practice for Sunday's Styrian Formula One Grand Prix. The 20-year-old Briton celebrated his first F1 podium last weekend when he finished third in the Austrian season-opener at the same circuit after starting in third place. Golf: Morikawa tames Muirfield to grab six-shot clubhouse lead

Collin Morikawa had never played Muirfield Village Golf Club prior to this week but one would hardly know by looking at his scorecard as he moved into a six-shot, second-round clubhouse lead at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Friday. Morikawa, who began the day with a one-shot lead, was four under after 15 holes when play was halted for 77 minutes due to a dangerous weather situation and after the break he added two more birdies for a six-under 66 to reach 13 under on the week. Duke hiring Lawson as women's hoops coach - report

Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson will be named head coach of the Duke women's basketball team, The Boston Globe reported Friday. Lawson, 39, will succeed Joanne McCallie, who resigned earlier this month after 13 seasons and a 330-107 record with the Blue Devils. NHL: Players agree to resume virus-hit season August 1 in Canada

The NHL will resume its virus-interrupted season next month with a Stanley Cup tournament in Canada after players ratified a return-to-play plan and extension to a labor deal, both sides said on Friday. An expanded 24-team Stanley Cup Playoffs will now start on Aug. 1 in Edmonton and Toronto without fans, nearly five months after the National Hockey League halted its season due to COVID-19. Wimbledon to disburse prize money in lieu of cancelled Championships

The prize money set aside for the Wimbledon Championships will be distributed to 620 players who were set to take part at this year's cancelled tournament, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Friday. Wimbledon, which was initially scheduled for June 29-July 12, was cancelled for the first time since World War Two due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed more than 44,000 people in the United Kingdom. Fans return to baseball in Kobe but day ends in disappointment

A day that began with joy at a return to something resembling normality ended in disappointment for baseball teams the Yomiuri Giants and Yakult Swallows who saw the first game of the season with fans allowed in washed out and postponed on Friday. The Nippon Professional Baseball league began in mid-June, delayed by three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but without fans. MLB completes training camp intake testing

Intake screening for COVID-19 ahead of the start of Major League Baseball training camps produced 66 positives from 3,748 tests, the league and players association said in a joint statement on Friday. With all 30 clubs in training camps preparing for a shortened 60-game season, MLB said it had moved into the monitoring phase of testing, which had produced 17 more positives from 7,401 samples. Ex-MLS coach Marsch eyeing another role

Jesse Marsch is enjoying success as a head coach in Europe, but there is one position that could lure him back to the United States: coach of the U.S. Men's National Team. "It's a hard one," Marsch, 46, told Bleacher Report. "I try not to look too much into the future and I try just to enjoy the moment, but I would be honored and I'm very hopeful to someday coach the national team." Speed skating: World champion Van Ruijven dies aged 27

World champion Dutch speed skater Lara van Ruijven has died aged 27 after battling with an autoimmune disorder, the Royal Dutch Skating Federation (KNSB) said on Friday. The 27-year-old short track skater, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics, was admitted to hospital in Perpignan, France last month after falling ill during a training camp. Ferrari warned over COVID-19 protocol breach

Formula One's governing body has warned Ferrari about the risks of breaching the sport's COVID-19 protocol and protective 'bubble'. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have been seen mixing with people outside their individual team groups.