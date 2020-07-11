Sports News Roundup: Golf: Morikawa tames stormy Muirfield to extend lead; BWF seeking further advice on Chinese tournaments and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: Morikawa tames stormy Muirfield to extend lead

Collin Morikawa had never played Muirfield Village Golf Club before this week but one would hardly know by looking at his scorecard as he moved into a three-shot, second-round lead at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Friday. Morikawa, who began the day with a one-shot lead, was four under after 15 holes when play was halted for 77 minutes due to dangerous weather. After the break, he added two more birdies for a six-under 66 to reach 13 under on the week.

Duke hiring Lawson as women's hoops coach - report

Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson will be named head coach of the Duke women's basketball team, The Boston Globe reported Friday. Lawson, 39, will succeed Joanne McCallie, who resigned earlier this month after 13 seasons and a 330-107 record with the Blue Devils.

Badminton: BWF seeking further advice on Chinese tournaments

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is seeking more information from China about its decision to cancel all international sport in the country this year before they make a decision on the season-ending World Tour Finals. The World Tour Finals, scheduled to take place in Guangzhou Dec. 16-20, have already had their dates moved once due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

NHL to resume virus-hit season August 1 in Canada

The National Hockey League will resume its virus-interrupted season next month with a Stanley Cup tournament in Canada after players ratified a return-to-play plan and extension to a labor deal, both sides said on Friday. An expanded 24-team Stanley Cup Playoffs will now start on Aug. 1 in Edmonton and Toronto without fans, nearly five months after the NHL halted its season due to COVID-19.

Wimbledon to disburse prize money in lieu of cancelled Championships

The prize money set aside for the Wimbledon Championships will be distributed to 620 players who were set to take part at this year's canceled tournament, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Friday. Wimbledon, which was initially scheduled for June 29-July 12, was canceled for the first time since World War Two due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed more than 44,000 people in the United Kingdom.

Fans return to baseball in Kobe but day ends in disappointment

A day that began with joy at a return to something resembling normality ended in disappointment for baseball teams the Yomiuri Giants and Yakult Swallows who saw the first game of the season with fans allowed in washed out and postponed on Friday. The Nippon Professional Baseball league began in mid-June, delayed by three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but without fans.

MLB completes training camp intake testing

Intake screening for COVID-19 ahead of the start of Major League Baseball training camps produced 66 positives from 3,748 tests, the league and players association said in a joint statement on Friday. With all 30 clubs in training camps preparing for a shortened 60-game season, MLB said it had moved into the monitoring phase of testing, which had produced 17 more positives from 7,401 samples.

Warrant shows paid cover-up by CBs Baker, Dunbar

A search warrant allegedly indicates that NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were involved in a cover-up following their arrests for armed robbery stemming from a May 13 incident in Miramar, Fla, according to a New York Daily News report on Friday. According to the Daily News, a warrant obtained as a public record from the Broward County (Fla.) Clerk of Courts cites video evidence, social media messages, and additional testimony that allegedly show a payoff of $55,000 for the four victims of the alleged robbery, all of whom have since given sworn statements about being paid off to recant their original statements.

Ex-MLS coach Marsch eyeing another role

Jesse Marsch is enjoying success as a head coach in Europe, but there is one position that could lure him back to the United States: coach of the U.S. Men's National Team. "It's a hard one," Marsch, 46, told Bleacher Report. "I try not to look too much into the future and I try just to enjoy the moment, but I would be honored and I'm very hopeful to someday coach the national team."

Speed skating: World champion Van Ruijven dies aged 27

World champion Dutch speed skater Lara van Ruijven has died aged 27 after battling with an autoimmune disorder, the Royal Dutch Skating Federation (KNSB) said on Friday. The 27-year-old short-track skater, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics, was admitted to hospital in Perpignan, France last month after falling ill during a training camp.