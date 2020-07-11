FACTBOX-Soccer-England World Cup winner Jack Charlton

Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Ireland boss, has died aged 85. * Born: May 8, 1935 in Ashington

* Died: July 10, 2020 in Northumberland * Senior playing career: 1952-1973

* Teams: Leeds United, England * Position: Centre back

* Teams managed: Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United, Ireland * A tough tackling defender, he spent his entire club career at Leeds after graduating from their academy and made a record 773 appearances for them, scoring 96 goals.

* Won his first England cap against Scotland in 1965 and played 35 times for the national team, scoring six goals. * MAJOR HONOURS AS A PLAYER

* With Leeds United: Football League First Division (1968-69)

Football League Second Division (1963-64) FA Cup (1971-72)

League Cup (1967-68) Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1967–68, 1970–71)

* With England: World Cup (1966)

British Home Championship (1964–65, 1965–66, 1967–68, 1968–69) * Individual:

Football Writers' Association Player of the Year (1967) * MAJOR HONOURS AS A MANAGER

* With Middlesbrough: Football League Second Division (1973–74)

Anglo-Scottish Cup (1975–76) * With Sheffield Wednesday:

Football League Third Division third-place promotion (1979–80) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)