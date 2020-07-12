Left Menu
NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19 League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN reported Saturday. Report: Bengals WR Green to play on franchise tag The Cincinnati Bengals expect veteran wide receiver A.J. Green to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag rather than sign a long-term extension, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 22:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID; ESPN suspends Wojnarowski over profane email and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19

League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN reported Saturday. "There are unknown effects it has on lung capacity, unknown effects it has on cardiac health," one general manager of a team entering the NBA bubble told ESPN on the condition of anonymity.

ESPN suspends Wojnarowski over profane email to senator

ESPN suspended Adrian Wojnarowski late Saturday night without pay, according to reports, one day after the NBA reporter sent a profane e-mail to Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley. Outkick was the first to report the suspension while the New York Post reported that Wojnarowski was suspended without pay.

World TeamTennis to kick off season with safety measures in place

World TeamTennis (WTT) kicks off its three-week regular season on Sunday, as the world of professional tennis moves forward in the United States during the coronavirus outbreak. Back-to-back champion Springfield Lasers face the Orlando Storm to kick off opening day at the Greenbrier in West Virginia, with all matches taking place at the resort throughout the season, where mandatory testing and temperature checks, along with other safety precautions, are in place.

Howard, Green miss Lakers practice over COVID-19 testing

Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard and Danny Green missed practice Saturday over COVID-19 tests, according to reports. According to the Los Angeles Times and The Athletic, Green missed because of a glitch with the coronavirus testing process and Howard because he has to test negative a second time before clearing quarantine protocols.

DC United v Toronto MLS game postponed due to virus test results

The Major League Soccer (MLS) game between D.C. United and Toronto FC on Sunday has been postponed after tests conducted on the players produced an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case and another inconclusive test, the league said. The match will be rescheduled and details will be announced later on Sunday.

NHL clubs ordered not to release COVID-19 or injury info

The NHL announced on Saturday that teams will not be allowed to release information on coronavirus tests or injuries in the upcoming restarted season. The league cited medical privacy reasons as the biggest component for the ruling. The NHL Players Association also had a hand in the decision.

Lightning to be cautious with Stamkos after latest injury

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will not be ready for the start of training camp as he deals with a lower-body injury, general manager Julien BriseBois said Saturday. The Lightning will begin training camp on Monday without the 30-year-old star forward, who had recovered from core muscle surgery in March before being injured again in voluntary workouts.

Mets' Cespedes declares he is ready to play

Yoenis Cespedes is insisting he will be ready to play when the 2020 season starts for the New York Mets on July 24. If so, his first appearance will come more than two years after he last appeared in a major league game.

Report: Bengals WR Green to play on franchise tag

The Cincinnati Bengals expect veteran wide receiver A.J. Green to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag rather than sign a long-term extension, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday. "They don't sound overly optimistic in Cincinnati that their best pass catcher will be locked up long term," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "They expect he'll play this year on the tag, sort of a feeling-out period for both parties.

LeBron reveals he won't wear social justice message

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won't wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes. James explained why he passed when he spoke with reporters on a video conference call Saturday.

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

