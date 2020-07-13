Brewers' Lauer on IL after contact tests positive

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer is on the injured list despite being healthy. The 25-year-old Lauer told reporters on Sunday he was placed on the list because he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He has not tested positive for the virus, he said.

"I'm fine, I'm healthy," Lauer said. "I have a bullpen in a couple of days." The throwing session will help Lauer's bid to be ready when Milwaukee's season starts on July 24 at the Chicago Cubs.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he didn't see Lauer's situation as a major obstacle. "He's healthy, he's going," Counsell told reporters. "He has a chance to be ready for the start of the season ... He just got slowed down a little bit."

Lauer is beginning his first season with the Brewers after being acquired in an offseason deal from the San Diego Padres. Lauer was 14-17 with a 4.40 ERA in 53 appearances (52 starts) in two seasons in San Diego. Milwaukee has two players who are sidelined due to positive coronavirus tests -- infielder Luis Urias and left-hander Angel Perdomo.

Coincidentally, Urias also was acquired from San Diego in the Lauer deal in which the Brewers sent right-hander Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham to the Padres. Milwaukee also will receive a player to be named. --Field Level Media