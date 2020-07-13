Left Menu
Serie A hopes to allow fans in stadiums before end of season

"In this regard a detailed protocol is being finalized and will be sent to FIGC President Gabriele Gravina in the next few hours, so that it can be used in discussions with the appropriate governmental institutions. "Lega Serie A hopes each club will be given the possibility of reopening their stadiums to a limited number of fans already in the last few rounds of this season." The league also said that clubs have agreed not to cut off Sky's transmission of the matches despite the broadcaster not having paid the final instalment of money owed for this season's television rights.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:16 IST
The Italian soccer league is hoping to allow fans into stadiums before the end of the season. All matches are being played without spectators following the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

But a proposal to open stadiums will be sent to the Italian soccer federation following a videoconference between the 20 top-flight clubs and Serie A's governing body on Monday. “The need to partially reopen stadiums to the public as soon as possible, in full compliance with safety measures, was reiterated,” Lega Serie A said in a statement. “In this regard a detailed protocol is being finalized and will be sent to FIGC President Gabriele Gravina in the next few hours, so that it can be used in discussions with the appropriate governmental institutions.

“Lega Serie A hopes each club will be given the possibility of reopening their stadiums to a limited number of fans already in the last few rounds of this season.” The league also said that clubs have agreed not to cut off Sky's transmission of the matches despite the broadcaster not having paid the final instalment of money owed for this season's television rights. The league has told its lawyers “to reiterate to Sky the order to pay the instalment that was due in May."

