Soccer-Manchester United Women sign Spain defender Batlle on two-year deal

Manchester United have signed Spain international defender Ona Batlle on a two-year contract from Levante, the Women's Super League club announced on Monday. The 21-year-old full back, who also has a further 12-month option on her deal, becomes United's second signing of the transfer window after they roped in England midfielder Lucy Staniforth last week.

"To have the chance to come over to play in England and really push myself as a player is very exciting," Batlle told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/manchester-united-women-sign-defender-ona-batlle. Batlle, who spent her youth career at Barcelona, has won five caps with Spain since making her international debut last year.

"Ona is an exciting young full-back with fantastic pace and a real attacking mindset, her style of play fits perfectly with the philosophy we have at the club," said United manager Casey Stoney. Stoney's United finished fourth in their first season in the Women's Super League.