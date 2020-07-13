Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Manchester United Women sign Spain defender Batlle on two-year deal

Manchester United have signed Spain international defender Ona Batlle on a two-year contract from Levante, the Women's Super League club announced on Monday. Batlle, who spent her youth career at Barcelona, has won five caps with Spain since making her international debut last year. "Ona is an exciting young full-back with fantastic pace and a real attacking mindset, her style of play fits perfectly with the philosophy we have at the club," said United manager Casey Stoney.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 23:08 IST
Soccer-Manchester United Women sign Spain defender Batlle on two-year deal

Manchester United have signed Spain international defender Ona Batlle on a two-year contract from Levante, the Women's Super League club announced on Monday. The 21-year-old full back, who also has a further 12-month option on her deal, becomes United's second signing of the transfer window after they roped in England midfielder Lucy Staniforth last week.

"To have the chance to come over to play in England and really push myself as a player is very exciting," Batlle told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/manchester-united-women-sign-defender-ona-batlle. Batlle, who spent her youth career at Barcelona, has won five caps with Spain since making her international debut last year.

"Ona is an exciting young full-back with fantastic pace and a real attacking mindset, her style of play fits perfectly with the philosophy we have at the club," said United manager Casey Stoney. Stoney's United finished fourth in their first season in the Women's Super League.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on vaccine hopes, PepsiCo's upbeat results

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq hitting a fresh intraday record high as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by PepsiCo. Shares of Germa...

U.S. hardens stance against China's South China Sea resource claims

The United States on Monday hardened its stance toward Chinas disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, calling them completely unlawful in a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.Beijings claims to of...

Fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam plant

A major fire broke out following an explosion at a pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, police sources said. The incident triggered panic among the residents in the Paravada area as it came just a couple...

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administrations new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020