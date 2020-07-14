Zimbabwe inflation at 737.26% y/y in June - Zimstat

Zimbabwe inflation at 737.26% y/y in June - ZimstatReuters | Harare | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:54 IST
Zimbabwe's inflation was at 737.26% year-on-year in June compared to 785.55% the previous month, as prices of basic goods continue to rise beyond the reach of most citizens, Zimstat, a state statistics body, said on Tuesday.
On a month-on-month basis, inflation jumped to 31.66% from 15.23% previously. Inflation in the southern African nation is one of the highest in the world.