Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf: Nicklaus not letting virus stop Memorial handshake tradition

The congratulatory handshake with Jack Nicklaus that follows a win at the Memorial Tournament he hosts is a coveted prize in golf and the 18-times major champion said on Tuesday he will not let the COVID-19 outbreak get in the way of tradition. Several former Memorial Tournament winners have said the congratulatory handshake with Nicklaus, whose record haul of 18 major titles is three more than second-placed Tiger Woods on the all-time list, is special and one they would never forget. Chiefs DT Jones agrees to four-year deal - report

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to terms on a four-year contract that could be worth up to $85 million with incentives, ESPN reported on Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the $80 million contract includes $60 million in guarantees and an additional $5 million in incentives. A-Rod group advances in bid to buy Mets - report

Billionaires Steve Cohen and Josh Harris, a contingent led by Alex Rodriguez and a fourth unidentified group have advanced to the next level of bidding to purchase the New York Mets, Sportico reported on Tuesday. Investment bank Allen & Co., which is overseeing the sale process, informed the respective groups of their status. Golf: Asian Tour cancels Taiwan Masters due to COVID-19

The Asian Tour said on Wednesday September's Taiwan Masters has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The decision to cancel Taiwan Masters was based on health and safety concerns as well as international travel restrictions on players ..." the Asian Tour said in a statement. Kings F Barnes 'doing well' after positive COVID-19 test

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes said he is "doing well" after testing positive for the coronavirus. Barnes, 28, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he tested positive before the team left for Florida last week. NFL: Patriots limit game-day attendance

The New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium will welcome about 20% of its usual crowd at games this season -- if fans are allowed to attend at all -- the team said on Tuesday. The franchise is the latest in the NFL to adopt social distancing protocols for attendees ahead of the upcoming season, which is set to kick off on Sept. 10, as the number of new cases of COVID-19 rises in many states across the U.S. Tokyo Olympics at risk if coronavirus mutates, gets stronger: Japan adviser

The Tokyo Olympics may have to be postponed again if the novel coronavirus mutates into a stronger pathogen, Kiyoshi Kurokawa, a prominent Japanese government adviser, said on Wednesday. However, a recent spike in cases in Tokyo is due to a failure to stick to guidelines to prevent contagion, he said. Pools shut? No worries. Argentinian paralympic swimmer builds DIY pool with plastic bag

Sebastián Galleguillo, 18, an Argentine paralympic swimmer, has found an unusual way to train during an almost four-month lockdown in and around capital Buenos Aires due to the coronavirus pandemic that saw his local pool close its doors. With the help of his bricklayer dad, Galleguillo has made a makeshift "pool" in his back yard located in a poor neighborhood of the city, using plastic sheets, logs, an old tank and two metal drums, and filling it with 400 liters of water. No roars as Tiger makes return to sounds of silence

Tiger Woods makes his long-awaited return to competitive golf at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio this week and no golfer will feel the impact of the strange new spectatorless world created by COVID-19 than the 15-time major winner. For his whole career Woods, one of sport's most recognisable personalities, has been the focus of the golfing world. He is followed by massive galleries and battalions of reporters, photographers and television cameras wherever he plays. Athletics: Even in retirement Eaton looks to push performance boundaries

Two-time Olympic decathlon gold medallist Ashton Eaton has turned to science and engineering for his post-athletic career but the American former world record holder told Reuters he has found a way to straddle both worlds. Eaton, who retired from athletics in 2017, is studying for a second degree in mechanical engineering and is also part of a project at U.S. tech firm Intel aimed at helping athletes squeeze every last bit of performance out of their bodies.